Bobby Gunn Jr. Splits 150 Heavy Bag With Left Hook

To conclude his long training camp to ensure he is ready for his WBC FECARBOX and WBA Fedelatin Super Middleweight Title Fight this Sunday night against former world title challenger Mike Miranda, Bobby Gunn Jr made BC Boxing in Brockport, Pennsylvania his private training camp for a few days.

Located in a quiet part of Pennsylvania 2 hours from Pittsburgh, BC Boxing allowed Gunn Jr and his manager and dad Bobby Gunn the privacy of training in the country and away from all the excitement of the city.





“It was a pleasure watching the father son duo work together, and to see Jr fine tune his skills in anticipation of this big fight,” said Chris Cella, owner of BC Boxing.

“On the last day of camp, Bobby had Jr doing some body work on one of our 150 pound heavy bags, and with a precise and hard driven body hook, the Everlast bag split like a cut above the eye. It was quite the sight, one I’ve only ever witnessed live years before when Bobby Sr did it in Paterson, NJ.”

Gunn Jr has been groomed for this title fight for several years, making his way through the rankings while keeping his professional record perfect through 8 fights.

“Chris and his team at BC Boxing are always so welcoming, from Julia Krise and Dave to the others who witnessed Bobbys training. The community support is great, and all in the corner for the little amazing Shea McKinney, who we will be fighting for.”





Bobby Jr goes to war this Sunday, September 3 at the Mountaineer Casino in West Virginia.