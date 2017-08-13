Bobby Gunn Jr Prepares For WBC Title Fight

Since he first stepped foot into a boxing gym nearly 15 years ago, Bobby Gunn Jr. has been working his way to the biggest fight of his young career, which will take place September 3 when he waged war against former champion Mike Miranda for the WBC FECARBOX Super Middleweight Title.

Turning pro in 2014, Gunn Jr. has put together an impressive record of 8-0 with 6 KO, and has established himself as one of the premier body punchers in the game.

When he steps between the ropes of the squared circle against Miranda, he knows he will be facing his toughest test to date.





“Mike Miranda is the real deal, having 50 professional bouts with 44 victories,” said Gunn. “He has fought in word title fight and has brought home several titles throughout his decorated career. I’ve been working for this my whole life, and I am ready for the challenge ahead. This is a career defining fight that can take me to the next level.”

Gunn Jr. has been managed and trained under the watchful eye of his dad and current World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion and CPBC International Heavyweight champion, and has been working with top several partners throughout the top gyms of New Jersey in preparation of this title bout.

“At 20 years old Bobby Jr. has his mind right and his focus solely on this fight, and bringing home the championship hardware,” said coach and dad Bobby Gunn. “We have worked all our loves for this, and I can’t describe how proud of my boy I am for putting in the work inside and out of the ring to prepare for battle.”

In his first eight fights Gunn Jr. has displayed the patience and ring presence of a ring veteran, with the body assault of a seasoned champion. He has shown that he has all the tools to become a world champion, and the journey starts September 3 with Mike Miranda.





The fight is being held at the Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland, West Virginia. For tickets to this title fight visit http://www.mademenboxing.com/phone/sep-3rd-mountaineer-casino.html.