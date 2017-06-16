Bluemle vs. Bekdash: Fifty-Fifty Fight For WBF Eurasia On June 24.

Local man Frank Bluemle will square off with undefeated and powerful Mohammed Bekdash for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Light Heavyweight title on Saturday June 24 in Bernau, a suburb of Germany’s capital Berlin.

Preceded by a stacked undercard, the fight is one of three intriguing championship fights featured on a big show at the Erich-Wunsch-Halle, promoted by GT-Link Profiboxing headed by Hans Link.

Currently living in Neumuenster, but born and raised in Bernau, Frank Bluemle, 13-2-2 (9), turned professional at the age of 20 in 2005. His first two bouts ended in draws, but he then won two fights and seemingly retired from the sport in 2006.





Six years and thirteen kilos later, in November of 2012, he made a comeback and won another seven straight leading up to his first loss, to Belgian danger-man Joel Tambwe Djeko in June of 2014 for the IBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight title.

Bluemle, now thirty-two years old, has since slimmed down and won four out of his last five, at Light Heavyweight, only coming up short against undefeated and highly touted Tony Kraft. He is now ready for what is arguably his biggest fight to date, headlining on home-turf.

In Mohammed Bekdash he will be in with yet another unbeaten youngster. Born in Syria but fighting out of Regen near Bayern, the 24-year-old puncher has compiled a record of 11-0 (9) since entering the paid ranks just over two years ago, in February of 2015.

But Bluemle will by far be the best adversary he has faced as a pro, and, while Bekdash might be considered the slight favourite by some, venturing into enemy territory for what is his first title bout against a genuine opponent will surely make it a tall order for the up-and-comer.





It remains to be seen if youth will be served, or if an inspired Bluemle will raise to the occasion and become a champion in front of a home-town crowd. On paper it appears to be a real fifty-fifty encounter, and could very well turn out to be the fight of the night.