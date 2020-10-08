Rotunda Rumble 4: Kotochigov vs. Hughes – Weights & Running Order

The action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global will be broadcast in the US live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It features a WBC International lightweight title fight between Viktor Kotochigov and Maxi Hughes, the highly-anticipated debut of amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, plus much more.

ESPN+ AND IFL TV BROADCAST BEGINS – 8:00PM LOCAL TIME / 5:00PM BST / 12:00PM EST / 9:00AM PT

Bout 1:

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

FAIZAN ANWAR (152lbs) vs. JR MENDOZA (152lbs)

Bout 2:

Super-flyweight, 6 Rounds

BLANE HYLAND (116lbs) vs. MOHAMED SALAH ABDELGHANY (116lbs)

Bout 3:

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

HOVHANNES BACHKOV (142lbs) vs. SAMUEL GONZALEZ (142lbs)

Bout 4 – MAIN EVENT:

WBC International lightweight title, 10 Rounds

VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (135lbs) vs. MAXI HUGHES (135lbs)

FLOAT FIGHT:

Cruiserweight, 6 Rounds

LAMBERT FOGOUM (205lbs) vs. AUSTINE NNAMDI (211lbs)

Blane Hyland has big ambitions in mind over the next year – beginning with a win over Mohamed Salah Abdelghany on tomorrow’s huge #RotundaRumble4 event.

The two men meet on the action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide IFL TV.

Liverpool star Hyland is back in action for the first time since March, and he’s hoping to kick on in the next 12 months and rise through the ranks.

Hyland said: “After not boxing in August I stayed in the gym ready for the next date to come through, so now that’s its finally here I’m made up and I’ll be more than ready come fight night.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, and what an experience it will be to fight in Dubai on a great card. I just want to thank MTK Global for the opportunities they are putting in front of me, and I’m looking forward to putting on a show tomorrow.

“It’s been a good year as a professional for me so far and I’ve been gaining some good experience in the professional scene. Now it’s all about moving to 4-0.

“I’m excited to have my first 6 rounder, and I’ve just got to keep stepping up. After this fight MTK will put me in the right direction over the next 12 months and hopefully I start getting some titles won.

“I’m still fairly new to the pro game, and whenever MTK Global think that I am ready, I’ll be prepared for what the future holds.”

Elsewhere on tomorrow’s show, Viktor Kotochigov defends his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes, amateur star Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Samuel Gonzalez, and teenage sensation Faizan Anwar takes on JR Mendoza.