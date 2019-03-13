Blair Cobbs Returns to the Ring March 21 in Hollywood, CA

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated welterweight prospect, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (9-0-1 6KOs), who is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, returns to the ring on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Cobbs will face fellow unbeaten prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan (11-0 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout for the Junior NABF Welterweight Title. The fight will be the co-main event to the 10-round fight between Filipino lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-2-2, 17 KOs) and Mexican warrior Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (29-7, 25 KOs), initiating the new Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights series.





Cobbs, a 29-year-old welterweight who has relocated to Las Vegas from Philadelphia, has received tons of praise, including the 2018 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Prospect of the Year, as well as a contract with Golden Boy Promotions. This fight will be the start of big things to come for Cobbs.

“I am excited about this opportunity to face an undefeated fighter like Ferdinand Kerobyan.” said Cobbs. “This is a major step up for me and I am ready to show why I am worthy of the praise. I’m entering the final days of training camp and I’ll be ready to let my hands go come fight night.”

“Blair Cobbs is a unique fighter, one that we’re confident can make a run at a world title.” said Cobbs’ manager, Greg Hannely of Prince Ranch Boxing. “This fight is the start of great things to come for Cobbs moving forward if he is victorious.”





At 5’10, Cobbs fights out of the southpaw stance with good lateral movement to go with his high punch output. Victory is on his mind as he looks to continue his march toward a world title.

“I turned professional so people would say…I want to see Blair Cobbs fight,” Cobbs continued. “Now I have to put on performance and win these types of fights. On March 21st, I’ll take another step towards me accomplishing my goals in boxing.”

Gesta vs. Rodriguez is a 10-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy y Paco Presents. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights will take place Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Avalon Hollywood.

Tickets for Gesta vs. Rodriguez are now on sale and are priced at $30, $40, $50, and $80, not including applicable service charges and taxes. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.goldenboytickets.com and the Golden Boy Facebook page.