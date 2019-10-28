Blair Cobbs quotes for Saturday’s fight against Carlos Ortiz

Unbeaten welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannley and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, has his sights set on stealing the show when he faces Carlos Ortiz (11-4, 11 KOs) on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez versus Sergey Kovalev ,November 2, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Cobbs vs. Ortiz will be a 10-round bout for the NABF welterweight title, and all the action will air live on DAZN. Live coverage of main card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





Here is what Blair Cobbs, who is also advised by Shahid Malik, had to say about his upcoming fight with Ortiz.

On his recent training camp with trainers Brandon Woods and Bones Adams:

“I really feel that I took my boxing IQ to a new level during this training camp. My coaches Brandon Woods and Bones Adams have got me looking sharp in the gym. I’m starting to understand what they want from me and works best with my God given talent. I can do many different things in the ring and it’s all starting to come together now. I’m in great shape and my body feels rested. All the preparation is finally over and now it’s time to zero in on the task at hand.”





On his matchup against Ortiz:

“I know Ortiz is a southpaw who comes to fight and has a lot of heart. He’s has had plenty of time to prepare for me, so I know he’s coming with his best, just like everyone who steps in the ring with me. My trainers got a masterful game plan in place, and I’m ready to execute. Expect me to control the fight from the opening bell. I’m not going to let this man breathe. If I see an opening, I’m going for the knockout.”

On fighting for the NABF Welterweight title:





“Winning the NABF title is something special because some of the greats have won that belt when they were on their way up to a world title shot. This is the fight that will get me to where I’m trying to go, which is to get ranked in the top 15. I know in due time I’ll get an opportunity to make my dreams come true, and fight for a world title.”

On fighting in Las Vegas on the Canelo vs. Kovalev card:

“Everyone knows Las Vegas is the boxing capitol of the world, and it’s where I call home now. I’m ready to become a super star in this sport. Since I moved to Las Vegas a few years ago, I’ve always saw myself fighting on a big card and here we are. I’m happy that Golden Boy and DAZN have me as the opening bout of the main card. They see the charisma and excitement that I bring to the ring, its what the fans want to see. I’m going to be my electrifying self and everyone watching will see a star in the making. Each fight is getting bigger and bigger and I can’t wait till I’m the main event on a big card like this. It’s Blair “The Flair” Time…Woooo!”