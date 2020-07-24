Tyson vs Jones Jr betting trends: Early money going behind Roy Jones Jr. despite Tyson’s favoritism

The 51-year-old Jones Jr. is proving more popular with bettors than 54-year-old Tyson.

After months of whispers, rumours and workout videos, it seems to be finally happening; Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring after over 15 years away.

His opponent is mooted to be Roy Jones Jr – a former champion across four weight classes – who continued to box professionally as recently as 2018.

And it is perhaps this freshness which has given bettors the opinion that he is the smart bet, with 67% of all wagers placed in the last 24 hours backing the Russian-American.

Interestingly, this juxtaposes the market itself; Tyson has been installed as comfortable favorite by sportsbooks with odds of -225, indicative of a 69.2% chance. Comparatively, Jones Jr’s odds of +230 suggest just a 30.3% chance of victory.

Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt: “The most iconic boxer of his generation looks set to return and while it’s being billed as an exhibition match, Mike Tyson has never been one to take it easy.”

“It’s perhaps a surprise to some that Tyson has been named favorite with the books given the time he has spent away from the ring compared to Jones Jr, which perhaps go some way to explaining the popularity of the latter with bettors.”

BJ Flores expects Jake Paul to send a message on Tyson vs Jones undercard

On Thursday it was announced that former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring against former pound for pound king Roy Jones on September 12th. The event will be distributed via pay-per-view and will take place in Carson, California.

The undercard will also be jam packed with interesting bouts and none more exciting that the co-feature bout which pits Youtube sensation turned boxing prospect Jake Paul against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Paul burst onto the boxing scene in January when he knocked out Ali Eson GIb. His trainer BJ Flores is happy to see his pupil in another big event.

“I am looking forward to September 12th. For Jake and Nate to be on the undercard of two of my favorite fighters in Mike Tyson and Roy Jones is a tremendous honor. I think Nate’s background makes this interesting with his NBA background as a professional athlete. Good look to him,

Flores, a former world title challenger couldn’t be more pleased with the work Paul has put in and said that the improvements he has made with be on full display in September.

“He is ready to fight right now. He has been training since February 22nd and he has been sparring twice a week. We thought this fight would happen in May or June so we have been ready and the couple extra months has only been beneficial,” said Flores.

“Jake is real calm and real chill, real relaxed. He is totally focused and ready to go. He is he first one in the gym and the last one to leave. You can see the improvement and progress. He is very dedicated and very focused and that makes my job very easy. I only have to tell him things one time.”

While Paul is a relative newcomer to the sport, Robinson is even more of a novice after dedicating most of his life to perfecting his craft as a basketball player.

Flores said that the plan is to make an example out of Robinson for other athletes who are thinking of transitioning to the squared circle.after their career in their previous sport has ended.

“Boxing is a very tough sport to learn at the age of 34. I have a lot of respect for him but he is going to see first hand why professional athletes should never retire and then go to professional boxing,” said Flores.

As for Paul, all of his focus is on the task at hand.

“Look, I am just ready to go and do my job,” said Paul