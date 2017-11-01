Bivol-Broadhurst on HBO BAD this Saturday

HBO BOXING® HOSTS A LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE SHOWDOWN

FROM MONTE CARLO WHEN HBO BOXING AFTER DARK®:





DMITRY BIVOL VS. TRENT BROADHURST IS PRESENTED SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Dmitry Bivol is regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in the light heavyweight division. Now, he makes his first 175-pound title defense, as well as his HBO debut, when HBO BOXING AFTER DARK: DMITRY BIVOL VS. TRENT BROADHURST is seen SATURDAY, NOV. 4 at 5:45 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) from Monaco’s Salle Medecin Monte Carlo, followed by a primetime replay that same evening at 9:45 p.m. (ET/PT). The HBO Sports team will call all the action from ringside, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.

The fight will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

Russia’s Dmitry Bivol (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Australia’s Trent Broadhurst (20-1, 12 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round title bout. Boasting a knockout-to-win ratio above 80%, the dangerous Bivol, 26, is on a quest for worldwide recognition and looks to fast-track his way in the talent-rich light heavyweight division. Broadhurst, 29, has compiled a 13-fight winning streak since absorbing his first loss in 2011 and hopes to spring a major upset.

The Monte Carlo telecast continues HBO’s initiative of presenting intriguing fights from across the Atlantic in a late-Saturday afternoon time slot. In the past three years, HBO Boxing has also visited London, Yekaterinburg, Russia, Hamburg and Dusseldorf.





The executive producer of HBO Sports is Rick Bernstein; producer, Dave Harmon; director, Johnathan Evans.

