Billy Joe Saunders – Willie Monroe Jr. to be streamed LIVE on Banner Promotions Network Youtube channel

-This Saturday afternoon, WBO World Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will take on number-2 ranked Willie Monroe Jr. at The Copper Box Arena in London.

Banner Promotions is pleased to announce the fight will be streamed live exclusively in the United States & Canada on the Banner Promotions Network Youtube page beginning at 5:30 ET / 2:30 PT, with the Saunders – Monroe Jr. fight beginning at 6:30 PM ET.





“We are happy to be able to bring the fans in the United States & Canada this very important title bout. With the interest in the fight and the ramifications for the winner to be in line to fight the Canelo Alvarez – Gennady Golovkin winner, we expect a big audience on Youtube to view this fight,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

