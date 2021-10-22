Billy Dib vs Jacob Ng set for March 19 in the Star Casino, Gold Coast, Australia

Jacob Ng is set for a big step up, as he faces former world champion, Billy Dib, on Australia’s Gold Coast in 2022, in what is said to be one of Australia’s biggest upcoming boxing events.

Ng is currently undefeated and holds a lofty rating in both the IBF and WBO, being ranked number 5 in the world, and the hard-hitting native of Australia’s Gold Coast enters the toughest task of his career against Dib.

Ng discussed the opportunity to clash against the former IBF world champion.

The Aussie said, “This is a fantastic chance given to me by the ACE Boxing Group to fight a modern-day great in Billy Dib, it really is a dream come true and I fully intend on taking full advantage of this opportunity.

“I have tons of respect for Billy Dib. He has achieved a lot in boxing, but it’s my time to shine now and I want to send the world a statement with this performance. I truly believe this is the fight that will get me international recognition.”

Dib is known worldwide as a class act, most notably holding the IBF world title for a period in the 2010s. A competitor in 3 weight classes, Dib has traveled the world in his 50+ pro fight career, however, Australian’s know it’s hard to match a Queensland vs New South Wales rivalry.

Ng opened up about the old rivalry and what it means to come out on top in a Queensland vs NSW battle.

The big punching lightweight said, “It’s always a battle when Queensland and NSW clash in whatever sport, but this is going to be a special battle but I’m 100% confident its Queensland will come out on top.

“I’m already preparing for this, I’m a dedicated fighter. I have a great coach in my father Stephen Ng, and I’m constantly improving. I have to show everybody I’m ready to challenge for world titles with this performance and that is what I intend to do.

“Boxing is a lifestyle, not a part-time sport. This sport is the most important thing in my life away from my family. I have a desire to get to the top and that alone will win me this fight. My skills will win me this fight in style in front of the Queensland fight fans.”