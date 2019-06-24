Billel Dib talks about Andrew Cancio’s win over Alberto Machado

Billel Dib is still determined to land a shot at the world title in 2019 with WBA World champion Andrew Cancio appearing to be firmly on the Australian’s radar.





Cancio produced one of the performances of last weekend in what was an excellent weekend of boxing that featured the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux and Jermell Charlo producing sensational stoppages. WBA super featherweight champion Cancio joined the knockout party himself and proved his world title victory earlier on this year was no fluke by demolishing Alberto Machado in round 3 of their world title clash.

Dib, the current WBA Oceania champion weighed in on Cancio’s performance against Alberto Machado. He said, “Congratulations to Andrew Cancio on a great performance. He is proving he is improving with every fight and that he is a deserving world champion.

“He boxed very well and he was explosive, but I would be lying if I didn’t say I saw things that I couldn’t exploit. I have very different qualities to anything that Andrew has faced before, and if his team gave me the opportunity, I would guarantee we would put on an excellent show for the fans.”





Dib has held a high ranking in the WBA for some time and currently sits at number 6 behind the likes of Abner Mares and WBA Gold champion Joseph Diaz, Dib opened up on what he would want in his next outing and furthermore in 2019.

The Australian stated, “I want to continue to move up the WBA rankings but my ideal situation would be to fight Cancio next for the world title. That is what I want and my team wants as well. If they see me as an easy defense that’s great, but myself and my team know I would be far from an easy fight for Andrew Cancio.”

Dib continued, “If I couldn’t get the Cancio fight I would love to fight Abner Mares. He is a great in the sport and he is ranked above me with the WBA so a clash with him would be a dream come true but ideally, I want Cancio next.”