Billel Dib responds to Sibusiso Zingange call out, discusses Khan vs Dib and ambitions of his own

Billel Dib sits in a lofty position in the current world super featherweight ratings and the Australian lies on the cusp of a world title clash in the not so distant future. Currently ranked WBA number 5, it has been talked about a potential clash with current world champion Andrew Cancio. Dib discussed the possibilities of a clash with Cancio, who recently defended his title in style against Alberto Machado.





Dib said, “Cancio got a fantastic win last time out and I have all the respect in the world for him, I just believe when the times right that I will fight him and beat him and become world champion.

“I possess qualities he Machado has not faced before and that for me will be the difference on the night, but don’t get me wrong, it will be an awesome fight to watch.”

In the interim, Dib has been called out by WBA Pan-African Sibusiso Zingange and this is a clash that could be made for within the next couple of months. The Aussie issued his response to Zingange’s challenge.





The current WBA Oceania Champion said, “I didn’t know too much about Zingange until he called me out but I’ve watched a few clips on him and I’m fully confident that I would beat him in extremely convincing fashion, to say the least.

“If I have to beat him to work my way up the WBA rankings then I’m happy to do that. I trust my manager Tony Tolj to get me the right fights and I’ll fight whatever is put in front of me. If it is Zingange next I’ll beat him whatever way I want to beat him.”

Dib is also the cousin of Billy Dib who was stopped in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last Friday evening by former world super lightweight champion Amir Khan. Billel gave his take on the events in Jeddah.

Billel said, “It was what it was to be honest. Fair play to Billy for giving it a go and doing his best and more importantly both fighters coming home to their families safe. Amir is a cool guy and I hope he pushes on to world titles again and I hope the pair of them had a great experience.”