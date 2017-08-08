Big Sheffield Derby Title Fight Is Back On

The big Sheffield derby fight between Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron is back on and will now take place at the Ponds Forge Arena on October 13.

Sheedy, 18-2 (4), was slated to defend his Commonwealth middleweight belt against local rival Cameron, 19-5 (7), on July 29, but a training injury put paid to the highly-anticipated contest.

Now fighting fit, southpaw Sheedy will lay the Commonwealth belt he won against Abolaji Rasheed in April on the line against Cameron, with the winner set to be manouvered onto the world scene by promoter Dennis Hobson.





“It’s a really good fight. Ponds Forge Arena is a great setting and has staged some terrific fights over the years. So, I’m delighted to reschedule the contest,” explained Hobson. “We’ll have another good card to back it up, but this main fight will be worth the entrance money alone. It’s a local derby, evenly matched, and is for a meaningful title so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I think Sam’s probably the favourite with him being the champion. Liam’s fallen a little short in the past with title fights but he’s learned from those experiences. He’s never been stopped, he’ll be a very big middleweight, and he’s saying this is his last chance. He thinks he’s got to beat Sam otherwise there’s nowhere else to go. I don’t quite believe that, but if it spurs him on having that mentality then that’s fine.

“Sam’s a talent that’s been waiting to emerge, and now he has a platform with his Commonwealth title, and it’s all about pushing on for Sam. He seemed settled when I spoke to him last week, he’s over his injury and ready to go.

“We’ll have a head to head press conference before the show, because there seems to be a bit of needle between the pair. Without any hype, though, it’s a good match up anyway. We’re currently looking to try and get the fight on television; it deserves to be on TV and is a lot better than some of the fights that get dished up. I’m working on it, and should hopefully have news, one way or another, in the next couple of weeks.





“The winner will probably defend the title a couple of times while we try to manouver them onto the world scene, which is what I’ve done before with the likes of Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell, Stuart Hall and Martin Ward. So, it’s an absolutely terrific contest for Sheffield and there’s a real incentive for whoever comes out on top.”

For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.