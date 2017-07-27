Big 11 bout card on tap for Saturday, August 19th

On Saturday night, August 19th, it will be wall to wall boxing action as 11 big fights will make up a tremendous night of boxing at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The card, which is promoted Rising Promotions will feature a title bout, a former world champion, and some of the brightest prospects in well matched bouts. The show is just another in the line of terrific cards by Rising Promotions. The show will feature an unheard of 11 big fights, which are strategically matched for the fans, who will get their full monies worth of action.

In the main event, local favorite, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (23-2, 9 KOs) of Millville, NJ will take on knockout artist, George Sosa (15-9, 15 KOs) of Reading, PA in a ten-round battle for the WBC Silver Latino Welterweight title.





The winner of the fight will garner a top-20 world ranking by the WBC.

In the eight-round feature, former cruiserweight world champion, Imamu Mayfield (26-10-2, 19 Kos) of Freehold, New Jersey battles Lamont Capers (7-10-2) of Hawley, Pennsylvania.

In six-round bouts:

Anthony “Juice” Young (17-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ battles Carlos Winston Velasquez (25-29-2, 14 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bput.





Yurik Mamedov (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn. NY takes on Ariel Vasquez (12-18-2, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Frederick Julan (5-0, 2 Kos) of Brooklyn, NY battles Brian Macy (5-2, 2 KOs) of New Haven, CT in a light heavyweight battle.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (11-0-1, 10 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on Tracy Johnson (4-5-4) of Boston, MA in a cruiserweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Joshafat Ortiz (1-0of Reading, PA will take on Sidell Blocker (1-8-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

Pro debuting Biheem Billups takes on Nahir Albright (1-1) in a battle of Philadelphia based lightweights.

Emmanuel Rodriguez (1-0) of Newark, NJ will take on pro debuting Willie Anderson of Paulsboro, NJ in a bantamweight bout.

Marcos Lugo of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Tomas Romain (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight scrap.

Malik Jackson (2-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC will fight an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

