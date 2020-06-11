BIBA COVID-19 Restrictions update

The British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor M.R. Graham MBChB; JCPTGP; PhD; FRSM; MPhysoc; BASEM; MICR; MCSFS; PCCMH; APIL Expert; FSB issued the following guidelines in order that Professional Boxers and Elite Amateur Boxers may return to Training, Sparring and Ultimately Competition.

PLEASE NOTE: That from last week (June 4th) that Professional and Elite Amateur Boxers have ben able to return to training, and from this Saturday (June 13th) Sparring may resume if the following guidelines are strictly adhered to.

PLEASE NOTE 2: These guidelines relate to ENGLAND only currently, updates will be issued only once the guidelines for WALES, IRELAND, NORTHERN IRELAND & SCOTLAND are updated by the relevant Sports Ministry.

British & Irish Boxing Authority’s (BIBA’s) MANDATE on return to Boxing Training & Sparring for Professional Competition during the COVID-19 pandemic

BIBA Medical Officers and Scientists only provide credible SCIENTIFIC information

BIBA provides the following MANDATE for Boxers, Trainers and Affiliates considering returning to Boxing Training & Sparring for Professional Competition.

All Boxers, Trainers and Affiliates should continue to follow rational scientific advice relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Affiliates should adhere to unprejudiced scientific Government rules on social distancing when travelling to and from the training venue.

Training can take place in any formerly approved gymnasium.

Do not attend any designated training areas, if you have had any symptoms of an upper or lower respiratory tract infection in the previous fourteen (14) days: A Cough, of any description, in the previous fourteen (14) days requires a valid severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Antibody Test by BIBA Medical Officials.

All personal Boxing equipment, clothing and refreshment containers must not be shared. All equipment must be cleaned with soap and water after use.

BIBA advises that trainers use appropriate face masks, and disposable gloves.

British & Irish Boxing Authority’s (BIBA’s) MANDATE for Professional Competition during the COVID-19 pandemic

BIBA provides the following MANDATE for Boxers, Trainers and Affiliates considering returning to Professional Competition

All Affiliates should adhere to unprejudiced scientific Government rules on social distancing when travelling to and from the competition venue.

Do not attend the competition venue, if you have had any symptoms of an upper or lower respiratory tract infection in the previous fourteen (14) days, unless approved by BIBA Medical Officials and have had a valid severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Antibody Test conducted by BIBA Medical Official.

All Boxers, Trainers, Affiliates and attendees, require a valid severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Antibody Test conducted by BIBA Medical Officials, prior to entrance at the competition venue.