Bethuel Ushona Still WBF World Welterweight Champion

In the main event of a show appropriately titled “Defending My National Pride”, World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Welterweight Champion Bethuel Ushona successfully defended his crown on Friday night, June 30, at the Ramatex Hall in his home-town of Windhoek, Namibia.

Televised live by NBC, Ushona fended off the challenge of spirited contender Roman Belaev from Russia, who came to fight his chance all the way, and had his moments of success. But Ushona fought a very smart fight and was too seasoned and skilled for him.

Belaev tried his best to unsettle Ushona, coming forward at every chance, but in the end it was to no avail. With a loud and enthusiastic crowd cheering on the local hero, the fight went the full distance and Ushona was declared the winner by unanimous decision.





Judge Siya Vabaza Booi from South Africa scored the entertaining fight 118-110, while Namibian judges Timo Haikonda and Lazarus Nainda had it slightly closer at 117-111. Referee in charge of the action was Clifford Mbelo from South Africa.

The WBF World Champion (35), a professional since 2002, improved his impressive record to 36-5-1 (9), while former WBF Intercontinental titlist Belaev, still only twenty-six years old and with plenty of time to come again, dropped to 16-3 (11) after losing his second world title-challenge.

The fight was promoted by Salute Boxing Academy.

