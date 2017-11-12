Beterbiev vs. Koelling does excellent ratings on ESPN

ESPN’s live telecast of the Saturday, November 11 Top Rank on ESPN (10:30 p.m. ET to 12:15 a.m. ET) scored two major victories. The overall event delivered 0.9 metered market rating according to Nielsen, making it the second highest-rated boxing telecast on cable television in 2017. The featured co-main event, a battle between Artur Beterbiev (12-0, 12 KOs) and Enrico Köelling (23-2, 6 KOs) for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) light heavyweight world title, delivered a 1.0 metered market rating, making it the year’s second highest-rated boxing main event on cable television.

The sold out event featured two co-main bouts, Beterbiev vs. Köelling and Jose Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs), vs. Mike Reed (23-1, 12 KOs).





Also of note:

– The November 11 Top Rank on ESPN scored two of the eight highest-rated bouts for cable television in 2017

– The second co-main event (Ramirez vs. Reed) averaged a 0.7 metered market average, making it eighth highest-rated boxing event for cable television in 2017

– Birmingham was the top local market, where the telecast averaged a 8.2 metered market rating, including a 10.8 rating during the first main event

– New Orleans was the second highest-rated local market, where the telecast averaged a 4.3 metered market rating





TOP BOXING OVERNIGHTS ON CABLE IN 2017 (FULL TELECAST)

DATE

NETWORK

FIGHT





DUR

MTRD MKT RTG

07/01/2017

ESPN

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

183

1.8

11/11/2017

ESPN

Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling

110

0.9

05/20/2017

HBO

Terence Crawford vs. Felix Diaz

39

0.9

09/09/2017

HBO

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Roman Gonzalez

14

0.9

07/01/2017

ESPN

Shane Mosley Jr vs. David Touissaint

57

0.8

04/08/2017

HBO

Vasily Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa

36

0.8

TOP BOXING OVERNIGHTS ON CABLE IN 2017 (MAIN EVENT)

DATE

NETWORK

FIGHT

MTRD MKT RTG

07/01/2017

ESPN

Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn

2.4

11/11/2017

ESPN

Artur Beterviev vs. Enrico Koelling

1.0

08/19/2017

ESPN

Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo

1.0

05/20/2017

HBO

Terence Crawford vs Felix Diaz

0.9

09/09/2017

HBO

Rungvisai Vs. Gonzalez

0.9

07/01/2017

ESPN

Shane Mosley Jr. vs David Toussaint

0.8

04/08/2017

HBO

Vasily Lomachenko vs Jason Sosa

0.8

11/11/2017

ESPN

Jose Ramirez vs Mike Reed

0.7

Two more Top Rank on ESPN fights are scheduled for 2017—December 9 and 13. Both are highly anticipated and the Vasily Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux is regarded as the best fight card remaining on the 2017 boxing calendar.

December 9, 9 p.m. ET Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Top Rank on ESPN from New York City’s The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 9 at 9 p.m. main event features Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs) against Rigondeaux (17-0, 11 KOs), the first time two-time Olympic gold medalists have fought each other professionally at the highest level. Lomachenko will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against the reigning (WBA) super bantamweight champion Rigondeaux.

December 13, 6:30 a.m. ET Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Boxing’s Cinderella Man and Brisbane, Australia’s favorite son, Jeff “The Hornet” Horn, returns to the ring in the first defense of the world title he won off the legendary Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) will be risking his newly-minted World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight crown against Top-10 contender Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran (17-1, 7 KOs), of London.