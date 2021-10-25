Betancourt Jr Vs Marrero Tops Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series Finale

ll Star Boxing, Inc President Felix “Tutico” Zabala has announced its Boxeo Telemundo Fall Series Finale main event with a classic rivalry between Mexico & Puerto Rico. Mexicali’s own Victor Betancourt Jr(27-3-14 KO’s) is set to face Miguel Angel “El Gallo” Marrero(9-1-1) of Manati, in a 10 round clash for the vacant WBA Fedecentro lightweight title. The fight will take place live with audience from the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. Tickets remain available by visiting Ohpark.com or at the box office.

Victor Betancourt Jr a former WBC Fecombox super featherweight champion will fight for the 5th time on U.S soil, boosting a 3-1 record as he attempts to capture his second regional title in a new weight class.

“I am ready for my Telemundo debut this Friday” stated contender Victor Betancourt Jr “We have been training all year for this opportunity, I am stepping into a new division, ready to show I belong with the top contenders.”

Miguel Marrero has been forced to be on the sideline due to the pandemic but has now been training and working hard under the guidance of former WBO world champion Roman “Rocky” Martinez who knows well what the rivalry between Puerto Rico & Mexico means.

“Rocky has inspired me with all the great stories in the gym of the fights he had against champions like Orlando Salido and Mikey Garcia” says Miguel “El Gallo” Marrero ” This just motivates me to give my 100% and bring another victory for Puerto Rico.”

This Boxeo Telemundo edition will mark the 20th year anniversary since its arrival to Kissimmee, FL, were it has broadcasted all types of title fights in the region.

The evenings co main event features undefeated IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Fanlong “Cold Blood” Meng(16-0 10 KO’s) of Chifeng, China facing off against Israel “Bumaye” Duffus(20-6 17 KO’s) of San Miguelito, Panama over 10 rounds. This bout is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Probox Promotions.

Victor Betancourt Jr vs “El Gallo” Marrero airs live Friday 12am/est/ check local listings.