Best of PBC 2017: Round of the Year

As soon as the Dec. 15, 2017, bout between John Molina Jr. and Ivan Redkach was announced, fans immediately knew this matchup would produce fireworks! The pair of 140-pound brawlers didn’t disappoint either, each dropping one another to the canvas.

(Photo credit: Premier Boxing Champions)





The back-and-forth slugfest really hit its crescendo in Round 3. After picking himself up off the mat in Round 2, Molina Jr. immediately changed the tide of the fight in his favor when he landed a perfectly placed right hand that dropped Redkach. While Redkach appeared to be in trouble of getting finished on the ropes, the Ukrainian southpaw wore his heart on his sleeve as landed enough power shots that showed Molina he was anything but done—and caused the fans inside the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California to roar with approval.

While Redkach would go on to lose in the next round, the 180 seconds of Round 3 proved worthy of the PBC’s Round of the Year.