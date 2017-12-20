Boxing News 24/7


Best of PBC 2017: Knockout of the Year

On November 4th, Deontay Wilder rematched Bermane Stiverne for the WBC heavyweight championship in Brooklyn, New York. While “The Bronze Bomber” badly beat his Haitian opponent in 2015 to become America’s first heavyweight champion since 2007, Stiverne went the full 12 rounds—the only opponent Wilder had failed to finish in 38 fights. So when the two met up again at Barclays Center, Wilder wanted to make a BIG statement.

(Photo credit: Premier Boxing Champions)


Did he ever! The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama sent Stiverne to the canvas three times in the first three minutes—the last one knocking him out cold. The brutal KO earned PBC’s Knockout of the Year and sent a strong message to the rest of the heavyweight division.​

