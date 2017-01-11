Bernard Hopkins To Be VIP Guest At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino On Saturday, January 28th Card Headlined By Francisco Vargas

Former two-division world champion and living legend Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins will serve as the VIP guest for the dynamic Saturday, January 28th HBO Boxing After Dark®doubleheader at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino headlined by the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship bout between Champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) and challenger Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs).

Hopkins, who retired last month following a 28-year-career, has a resume that reads like a hall-of-fame induction ballot. Between holding the record for the number of title defenses as middleweight champion of the world (20) and moving up to light heavyweight to capture multiple belts in that division, Hopkins fought and defeated a who’s who of boxing world champions. Felix Trinidad, Roy Jones, Jr., Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, Jean Pascal, Glen Johnson and Golden Boy Promotions business partner Oscar De La Hoya all tasted defeat at the hands of “The Executioner.”

Vargas vs. Berchelt, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions. Miura versus Roman is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Promociones del Pueblo. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila and will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets are on sale and priced at $35, $45, $55, $75 and $105. They are available for purchase at the Fantasy Springs Box Office