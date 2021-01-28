Watch LIVE: Bermane Stiverne vs Trevor Bryan live stream on FITE TV

Email WhatsApp 48 Shares

On January 29th Don King Boxing presents Bermane Stiverne vs Trevor Bryan live on FITE! The event features five big live fights straight from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino as well as three Legends of Boxing Classic fights for all boxing fans to enjoy.

In the main event of the evening, Bermane Stiverne takes on Trevor Bryan in a fight for the WBA Heavyweight Championship.





The co-main event will feature Cruiserweight Raphael Murphy and his opponent who will soon be announced.

The undercard features:

Four-round Bantamweight Bout

Joahnys Argilagos vs Ernie Marquez

Ten-round Heavyweight Bout

Ronald Johnson vs Terrell Woods

Six-round Cruiserweight Bout

DeShon Webster vs Johnnie Langston

The three classic boxing events that you can enjoy are:

The 1994 WBC Super Lightweight title fight between Julio Cesar Chavez and Frankie Randall

The 1999 WBC and IBF World Welterweight title fight between Oscar De la Hoya and Felix “Tito” Trinidad

The 1982 bout for the WBC World Heavyweight title between Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney

Tune in, order today and enjoy on FITE!

*fight card subject to change



