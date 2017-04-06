Berghult promises to bring her best to Sundsvall

Swedish super lightweight Patricia Berghult (6-0, 1 KO) is the latest addition to the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The undefeated fighter joins an action packed card topped by titles fights for hometown hero Otto Wallin and female star Mikaela Laurén. Wallin meets Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title, while Laurén challenges Ewa Piatkowska for the WBC Female World Super Welterweight belt.





Berghult returns to action following a split decision points victory over Poland’s Karina Kopinska in Malmo on March 18, and having spent a week in Stockholm sparring with Laurén, the 22 year-old is promising to bring her best to Sundsvall.

‘’This is the first show in Sundsvall, and I’m very happy to be fighting on the undercard,’’ said Berghult. ‘’I’ve spent a week in Stockholm sparring with Miakela Laurén, which has helped me to prepare. She’s a strong, tough fighter, and I believe she will win her old title back against Piatkowska.

‘’My last fight was close but I felt that I landed the most shots and deserved the victory. I got a bit tired towards the end, which I’m a bit disappointed about, but I still feel that I’m developing well. I think that I’m getting stronger and punching harder. On April 22, I promise to bring my best to the ring and the fans can expect a good fight.’’

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting