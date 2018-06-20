Berchelt vs Barros WBC Stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Super Featherweight World Championship
June 23, 2018 / Polyforum Zam Ná / Merida, Yucatán, Mexico
This will be the 2,011th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.
PROMOCIONES ZANFER PRESENTS:
MIGUEL “El Alacran” BERCHELT (Mexico)
WBC Super Featherweight World Champion / 3rd Title Defense
Age: 26 / Date of birth: November 17, 1991
Residence: Merida, Yucatán, Mexico / Birthplace: Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Record: 33-1, 29 KOs / Total rounds: 125
World championship fights: 3-0, 2 KOs
Height: 5’7” – 170cm / Reach: 71” – 180cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Mario Abraham / Trainer: Jose Caballero
JONATHAN “YONI” BARROS (Argentina)
Ranked WBC No. 9 at Featherweight
Age: 34 / Date of birth: January 30, 1984
Residence: Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina / Birthplace: Guaymallen, Mendoza, Argentina
Record: 41-5-1, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 295
World championship fights: 3-4, 1 KO
Height: 5’6″ – 168cm / Reach: 70″ – 177cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Osvaldo Rivero / Trainer: Julio Pablo Chacón
WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Gabriel Elorde (Phil) 1963 – 1967
2. Yoshiaki Numata (Jap) 1967
3. Hiroshi Kobayashi (Japan) 1967 – 1968
4. Rene Barrientos (Phil) 1969 – 1970
5. Yoshiaki Numata (Japan) * 1970 – 1971
6. Ricardo Arredondo (Mex) 1971 – 1974
7. Kuniaki Shibata (Jap) 1974 – 1975
8. Alfredo Escalera (P. Rico) 1975 – 1978
9. Alexis Arguello (Nic) 1978 – 1980
10. Rafael Limon (Mex) 1980 – 1981
11. Cornelius Boza-Edwards (Uganda) 1981
12. Rolando Navarrete (Phil) 1981 – 1982
13. Rafael Limon (Mex) * 1982
14. Bobby Chacon (US) 1982 – 1983
15. Hector Camacho (P. Rico) 1983
16. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) 1984 – 1987
17. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1988 – 1994
18. James Leija (US) 1994
19. Gabriel Ruelas (Mex) 1994 – 1995
20. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) * 1995 – 1997
21. Genaro Hernandez (US) 1997 – 1998
22. Floyd Mayweather (US) 1998 – 2001
23. Sirimongkol Singmanassuk (Thai) 2002 – 2003
24. Jesus Chavez (Mexico) 2003 – 2004
25. Erik Morales (Mexico) 2004
26. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico) 2004 – 2007
27. Juan Manuel Marquez (Mexico) 2007 – 2008
28. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) 2008
29. Humberto Soto (Mexico) 2008 – 2009
30. Humberto Mauro Gutierrez (Mex, Interim) 2009
31. Vitaly Tajbert (Germany) 2009 – 2010
32. Takahiro Aoh (Japan) 2010 – 2012
33. Gamaliel Diaz (Mexico) 2012 – 2013
34. Takashi Miura (Japan) 2013 – 2015
35. Francisco Vargas (Mexico) 2015 – 2017
36. Miguel Berchelt (Mexico) 2017 –
* Regained
WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)
2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
3. Alexis Arguello (Nicaragua)
4. Hector Camacho (P. Rico)
5. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)
6. Gabriel Elorde (Phil)
7. Erik Morales (Mexico)
8. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)
9. Ricardo Arredondo (Mexico)
10. James Leija (US)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
33 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, three of whom have regained the title: Yoshiaki Numata (Japan), Rafael Limon (Mexico), Azumah Nelson (Ghana).
133 super featherweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS:
Jan. 29, 2017 Miguel Berchelt KO11 Francisco Vargas – Indio, California
June 4, 2016 Francisco Vargas D12 Orlando Salido – Carson, California
Nov. 21, 2015 Francisco Vargas TKO9 Takashi Miura – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 15, 2008 Manny Pacquiao W12 Juan Manuel Marquez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 17, 2007 Juan Manuel Marquez W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 27, 2004 Marcos Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 3, 1998 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 TKO8 Genaro Hernandez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 22, 2997 Genaro Hernandez W12 Azumah Nelson – Corpus Christi, Texas
Oct. 13, 1990 Azumah Nelson W12 Juan LaPorte – Sydney, Australia
Sep. 13, 1984 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO8 Mario Martinez – Los Angeles, California
Aug. 7, 1983 Hector Camacho TKO5 Rafael Limon – San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 30, 1981 Cornelius Boza-Edwards TKO13 Bobby Chacon – Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan. 28 1978 Alexis Arguello TKO13 Alfredo Escalera – Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Dec. 14, 1967 Hiroshi Kobayshi KO12 Yoshiaki Numata – Kokugjikan, Japan
Feb. 16, 1963 Flash Elorde W15 Johnny Bizarro – Manila, Philippines
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.