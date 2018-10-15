Benson: Put me straight back in with big name

Talented Scotsman Lewis Benson has assessed the wealth of talent in the MTK Global stable at super-lightweight and simply stated: I’ll fight ANY of them.





‘Kid Caramel’ fought valiantly against unbeaten stable-mate Johnny Coyle before falling to a points defeat in Belfast last time out but is targeting another top 140lb name for his next opponent.

Benson said: “To be honest, I want to go straight back in. There are so many super-lightweights at MTK Global so there are fights there.

“If I have to have a tune-up fight before a title fight next up, I’ll do it but if I can go straight to a title fight then I’d take that.

“Scottish boxing is going to be taken to another level now with Danny Vaughan. There are going to be big shows and we’ve got TV straight away. It’s going to grow and grow. They’ve signed some new fighters too.





“I’m excited for the future and I’m looking forward to it. There are that many MTK Global fighters and I want to fight on an MTK Global show and be involved.

“I still want the rematch with Johnny Coyle too so if you’re watching – Johnny, let’s do it again!”

MTK Global Scotland has a new complex in Glasgow

The new MTK Global Scotland gym in Glasgow’s Holytown is up and running and trainer Danny Vaughan is forecasting a bright future for both his own charges and boxing in the area in general.





The professional boxing gym and performance centre will welcome people of all ages as it becomes a pillar of the local community as well as providing training camp bases for a host of world-class MTK Global fighters.

Vaughan said: “I’m delighted to have this gym finished and fully functional. The fighters are already thriving in there with the likes of Sean McComb, Tyrone McKenna, Paddy Barnes and Sam Maxwell working away.

“It’s great to have a proper headquarters in the heart of a boxing hotbed like Glasgow and the equipment we’ve got here is second to none.

“As well as providing a base for the professional fighters in our stable we want the facility to become a hub for the community. This city has always been a proud fight city and the talent pool here is phenomenal.

“It all bodes very well for the future and Scottish boxing is going to keep on progressing. We’re very proud to be playing such a key role in that and this gym is another significant landmark to celebrate.”

MTK Global hosted a big night of boxing in Glasgow at Emirates Arena back in August and is set to announce further fight night dates in the city in due course.