Benson: I’ll easily outbox Coyle then target champion Foot

Lewis Benson is brimming with confidence ahead of a clash with fellow unbeaten super-lightweight Johnny Coyle on the Michael Conlan undercard in Belfast on June 30.





Benson brings a record of 10-0-KO2 to the table while Prizefighter champion Coyle is 18-0-1-KO2 going into an intriguing match-up between two MTK Global fighters.

Scotland’s Benson, however, believes the action will be one-sided.

Benson said: “I’m an out and out boxer. I don’t get beaten at my own game. He fancies himself as a boxer but I believe I’ll outbox him quite comfortably.

“We don’t know what title this is for yet but I’ve always had a map in my head when it comes to reaching my goals. My first goal is to win Commonwealth and British titles.





“This could be for an International title or it could be a British title eliminator. The winner certainly deserves a crack at a major title. It’s a really high class fight.

“The current Commonwealth champion Glenn Foot would be a perfect opponent for me. He came up to Scotland and beat one of the Scottish boys as well so there’s that aspect to it.

“Fighting Foot for his title would be great. He beat one of the Edinburgh boys and everyone knows what he did that night so revenge would be sweet.

“First though, my job is Coyle and I’m going to do it in style.”





Benson and Coyle are just two of a host of combatants looking to steal the thunder of former world amateur champion Conlan, who makes his hotly-anticipated return to his home city after several high-profile assignments Stateside.

A colossal SSE Arena card also features an all-Dublin rematch between world-ranked super-featherweight Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty plus Tyrone McKenna v Phil Sutcliffe Jr, Tyrone McCullagh v Joe Ham, Paddy Gallagher v Gary Corcoran and more.