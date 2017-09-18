Benn’s Pro Rise Continues In Manchester

Conor Benn will box for the ninth time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the all-British Lightweight clash between Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns at the Manchester Arena on October 7, live on Sky Sports.

Benn moved to 8-0 in impressive fashion a fortnight ago, lighting up his first ever fight at York Hall with a fierce second round KO over previously unbeaten Kane Baker – a sixth win inside the distance for the son of British legend Nigel.





The 20 year old heads to Manchester for the third time in his pro career and ‘The Destroyer’ says he loves boxing all over Britain as he looks to build his fan-base.

“When British fans back you, they really get behind you,” said Benn. “This is the time to be in boxing.

“Fighting at York Hall was brilliant. I was really nervous because I know the history of the place but the love I got from the crowd was brilliant and it’s a special place.

“He had some dirty tactics and tried to rough me up but that’s good for me at this early stage in my career, it’s all part of the learning curve. He had a full camp for the fight and I stopped him so I think that’s a good statement. I took my time in the first round and got rid of him in the second.”





Benn takes his place on a huge night of action in Manchester, topped by his gym-mate Burns taking on hometown hero Crolla.

Sam Eggington defends his European Welterweght title for the first time against mandatory challenger Mohamed Mimoune, and there’s another maiden defence as Robbie Barrett puts the British Lightweight title on the line against Lewis Ritson the continued rise in the paid ranks of Team GB Rio Olympian Josh Kelly. Benn replaces Joshua Buatsi on the bill after the Olympic Bronze medal man suffered a minor hand injury in his last bout.

