Benavidez re-signs with Sampson Boxing

Sampson Lewkowicz proudly announces that budding superstar, and WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja / Red Flag” has renewed his exclusive Sampson Boxing promotional agreement.

20-year-old Benavidez (19-0, 17 KOs), became the youngest super middleweight world champion in boxing history by winning a split decision over Romania’s Ronald Gavril last September. The Phoenix-based slugger says he’s happy to continue his promotional relationship with Lewkowicz.

“Sampson is a great promoter and he’s done a lot for me,” said Benavidez. “He’s always treated me and my team with respect and I was eager to re-sign with him. I can’t wait to defend my title against the best and become the great fighter I am with Sampson on my team.”

Father, co-manager and trainer Jose Benavidez says signing with Sampson was an easy decision for Team Benavidez.

“We are all really happy and excited,” he said. “We started with Sampson and he’s done a tremendous job. We are super satisfied with what he’s done and where we are at. We didn’t even think twice about it. I think when this contract ends, we’ll sign another one with him.”

Co-manager David Garcia says continuing with Sampson Boxing means more big fights are on the horizon for the young champion.

“Sampson has been good to work with and David became a world champion within two years of signing with him, so we’re very excited to be able to continue that. Davis is a phenomenal talent. He is eager to take on the best in the division and then move up or down in weight and continue to dominate other champions.”

“I’m very proud to continue working with this wonderful team,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “David, Jose Sr. and David Garcia are always gentlemen and very easy to work with. David has a long, distinguished career ahead of him and it’s an honor to be a part of his rise to the top of boxing.”