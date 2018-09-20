Alex “El Toro” Vargas To Make His Pro Debut This Friday

About seventeen years ago you could have found Bellport, Long Island’s now 23-year-old, Alex Vargas at any one of local boxing clubs eagerly working on his new-found love boxing.





Turned to boxing by his father Mike Vargas at age six, Alex very early on imagined and dreamt about fighting for a world title. Closely guided by his inspiration father / coach, Alex from the very start was taught to be able to adapt and fight different ways.

Staying busy working several minor jobs, while lettering in high school football and wrestling, the “gym rat” developed his skills through the junior, novice and open amateur ranks winning a New York Junior Olympic and a 2013, 165lb, New York Gold Glove title beating heavily favored Henry Beckford in the finals.

Graduating from Bellport High School near the top of his class later that year, Alex with a keen sense for priorities put his dream on hold enrolling at Suffolk County Community College where after earning an Associate’s Degree he transferred to The State University of New York at Cortland graduating in 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching English as a second language.

Pulled back to the gym by his love for the sport Alex genuine a student of the game returned to the boxing grind and amateur ranks ending with a well-earned, 2018 “The Road to MSG” tournament silver medal.





When asked who was his favorite fighter the clean-cut, well rounded, and securely grounded self-described boxer puncher quickly vocalizing his love for “The Sweet Science” and the ability needed to adapt named Vasyl “High Tech” Lomachenko as one of his favorites noting he’s a southpaw and very technical fighter. That said: just seconds later Alex was very emphatic declaring “Iron” Mike Tyson as his all-time favorite.

Now seventeen years since beginning his dream “El Toro”, currently working full time for the Department of Social Services having never entirely taken his eye off his dream, trained by Willie Vargas (no relation), Dave Fleming and yes his inspiration and pops Mike Vargas, being managed by Long Island-based fight promoter Nick Garone and will make his pro-debut this Friday, September 23rd on the undercard of Joe Deguardia’s popular Star Boxing “Rockin Fights” series at the Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

In describing his style, the shy but confident young fighter quickly replied, “I like to box but if necessary I can brawl. I love the “Sweet Science” but I do enjoy mixing it up and giving the fans a good fight. I’ve been working with my dad and trainers adjusting to the pro rules and expectations over the last couple of months and feel very comfortable taking this next step.”

In a battle of southpaws “El Toro” makes his pro debut against Philadelphia’s Derron Lawson who comes in off a majority decision loss to Vargas good friend Johnathan Arroyo last March.