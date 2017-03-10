Boxing’s Best Feature In Jam-packed Boxnation Schedule Including Golovkin V Jacobs, Canelo V Chavez Jr, Flanagan V Petrov And Davis V Walsh!

BoxNation will air some of the very best fighters around as part of a jam-packed schedule over the coming weeks which sees Gennady Golovkin v Daniel Jacobs, Canelo Alvarez v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, a stacked April 8th show headlined by lightweight world champion Terry Flanagan facing Petr Petrov and much, much more.





From top to bottom the BoxNation calendar is filled with a host of edge-of-the-seat thrillers with the world’s finest boxers set to do battle starting tonight at 7pm as undefeated warrior Jamie Conlan faces former world title challenger Yader Cardoza for the vacant WBC International Silver super-flyweight championship at The Waterfront in Belfast.

This kick-starts even more great fights on the channel with knockout king David Lemieux going up against middleweight foe, and an equally impressive banger, Curtis Stevens this Saturday night from Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

This fight promises to produce all-action, with Canadian Lemieux and Brownsville boxer Stevens looking to rise back to the top of the 160-pound weight class.

Next week, on Friday March 17th, BoxNation will stay in New York as Irish Olympic sensation Michael Conlan makes his professional debut on St Patrick’s Day as he takes on Tim Ibarra from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

It will no doubt be a very special night for the Belfast super-bantamweight who will be looking to get his career off to the best of starts against 26-year-old Ibarra.

Then, the following night on Saturday March 18th, exclusively live once again from the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden, pound-for-pound star Golovkin will defend his WBC, WBA Super and IBF world titles against the gifted Jacobs.

The Kazakh fighter has captivated the boxing world, racking up a staggering 36-0 record, with 33 of those coming by way of knockout.

Despite being the sport’s most feared fighter Golovkin will have his hands full against 30-year-old Jacobs who has shown he too has dynamite in his fists with a record of 32 wins and just one loss, with 29 knockouts.

This mammoth clash will pit together two of the greatest middleweights in the world, with the victor rightfully able to call themselves the best fighter in 160-pound division.

The card on the night will also feature another pound-for-pound ace in the undefeated WBC super flyweight world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez who meets the hard-hitting Wisaksil Wangek.

Gonzalez has a flawless 46-0 record, with 38 KOs, and is regarded by many as the best boxer on the planet.

Wangek will be looking to test him, and his 38 KOs in 41 wins shows he is no slouch and has real pop in his punches.

‘The Channel of Champions’ will be back on British soil on April 8th to air one of the best fight cards this year, headlined by lightweight world champion Flanagan as he defends his title from the Manchester Arena against Russian assassin Petrov.

The undefeated Flanagan will be looking to do the business in front of his home fans and prove why he is so highly-rated against the tricky and well-schooled Petrov.

There is nothing but top class fights on this card with former light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith facing the undefeated and rising Liam Williams in a showdown that could be a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

Smith, who has taken on the very best including Mexican star Canelo, will be eyeing another shot at a world title down the road but Welshman Williams has other ideas as he looks to derail those plans and throw his hat into the world title mix.

This bout will certainly be a clash not to be missed, with British Olympic hero Nicola Adams making her debut on a card that also sees South African Zolani Tete facing Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO world bantamweight belt.

Exciting heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois is another debutant on a great night of boxing from Manchester.

The month of May isn’t going to start so merry for one Mexican when Latin rivals Canelo and Chavez Jr clash in a megafight from Las Vegas.

Taking place from a sold-out T-Mobile Arena the long-time rivals will finally get to settle an old feud on May 6th with the flame-haired Canelo looking to prove why he is one of boxing’s elite fighters.

The 26-year-old is the biggest pay-per-view draw around but a rejuvenated Chavez Jr is looking to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father and upset the odds in a must-watch matchup.

This is followed on May 20th when the supremely talented and Floyd Mayweather protégé Gervonta Davis struts his stuff for UK fans when he makes the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight world title against the unbeaten Liam Walsh.

Live from the Copper Box Arena in London, BoxNation will be the only place to see a clash which pits together two of the very best at 130-pounds.

The BoxNation calendar will no doubt have fight fans licking their lips, with back-to-back world class fights available for just £12 a month. Find out more at boxnation.com.