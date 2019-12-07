Bejenaru Vows to be Ready for Fight of his Life Against WBA Champ Goulamirian

WBA #8 cruiserweight Constantin Bejenaru says he’s ready to go in and do the job he set out to do when he started boxing.





Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KOs) will challenge WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian (25-0, 17 KOs) on December 28 at the Palais Des Sport in Marseille, France.

“I have been working my entire career for this opportunity,” said Bejenaru, “…the chance to win a world title; the chance to show myself on the biggest stage with the highest stakes.”

A tricky southpaw from Ungheni, in the Republic of Moldova and now living in Brooklyn, Bejenaru was a 10-time Romanian champion, a Bronze Medalist at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in 2006, a Finalist in the European Union Championships in both 2006 and 2007, and a Gold Medalist at World Combat Games in 2010.





After turning professional in 2012, Bejenaru went on to score wide decision victories on ShoBox: The New Generation over previously undefeated Alexey Zubov (10-0, 6 KOs) and Stivens Bujaj (16-0-1, 11 KOs), as well as a decisive points victory over previous world title challenger Thabiso Mchunu (18-3, 11 KOs).

Bejenaru’s career was stalled for nearly two years by what he called “promotional problems,” but he is now realizing his dream fight in just his second under the Salita promotional banner.

“I love the sport of boxing. I am always working to develop my craft, my skills, my fitness and my mind. It is ultimately the mind that makes a champion. The intelligence and creativity that are necessary to succeed in the ring. The mental discipline that allows a boxer to persevere at the hardest moments.





Goulamirian recently defended his belt for the first time by KO 4 over Australia’s Kane Watts on November 15 in Paris.

“Goulamirian has made a mistake taking this fight against a fighter of Constantin Bejenaru’s caliber so quickly after first defense,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita. “Constantin has incredibly high boxing intelligence and he’s been waiting for this fight his entire life. I look forward to having a new world champion in the Salita Promotions stable.”

Diego Pacheco looks for 8th win in Less Than One Year on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (December 6, 2019)- This Saturday in Saudi Arabia, 18 year-old sensation Diego Pacheco will look for win number eight in just under 12 months when he takes on Selemani Saidi in a super middleweight bout.

Pacheco (7-0, 6 KOs) has kept what most likely is the most ambitious schedule in the sport as he will be fighting just four weeks after his 4th round stoppage over Aaron Casper in Los Angeles.

The bout with Saidi will be part of the much anticipated Andy Ruiz Jr. – Anthony Joshua World Heavyweight title rematch undercard, and will be streamed live on DAZN beginning at 12-Noon Eastern Time.

Pacheco, of Los Angeles has already defeated four undefeated fighters, and with a win over Saidi (20-15-5, 15 KOs), Pacheco will enter 2020 near the top of many top prospect lists.

Ronald Ellis to Take on Immanuwel Aleem Saturday Night in Brooklyn

aturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Ronald Ellis will move down in weight to take on hard punching Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout that will be streamed live on SHOWTIME Sports®.

The digital offering begins live at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

Ellis of Lynn, Mass., is looking to get back into the win column after suffering his first defeat to DeAndre Ware on Feb. 1 on ShoBox: The New Generation.

The 30 year-old Ellis won his first 14 bouts as he has racked up wins over Jerry Odom (13-2) and Christopher Brooker (11-2).

In Aleem, he will be facing a tough knockout artist who sports a record of 18-1-2 with 11 knockouts.

Aleem has wins over Oscar Riojas (12-2), Jonathan Cepeda (17-1), Ievgen Khytov (14-0) and is coming off a draw against Matt Korobov on May 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

“This is a great opportunity for Ronald. He was disappointed in his last outing, but he is facing a very credible opponent, and a win will get back his momentum on the way to major fights,” said Vito Milenicki of GH3 Promotions.