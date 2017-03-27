Bejaran vs. Mhlongo, WBF World Title Fight With an Edge

Some fights appear more promising than others. You cant necessarily explain why, but for whatever reason certain encounters are just extra fascinating, and has a little extra edge. And when the match-up is basically fifty-fifty, boxing fans could be in for something special.





The World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Welterweight title fight between Rafael Bejaran and Nkululeko Mhlongo on April 2 in Hamburg, Germany is one of those. It is the main event of a show promoted by Boxen Im Norden at famous concert venue Grosse Freiheit 36.

Bejaran, a former WBO and WBC regional titlist at Middleweight, brings a 23-2-1 (10) record to the party, and WBF Intercontinental and South African national champion Mhlongo, appropriately nicknamed “The Bulldog” due to his uncompromising fighting-style, is 16-3 (12).

Mhlongo lost a game challenge for the WBF World Middleweight title to Brazilian Isaac Rodrigues in 2015, coming up second best on the scorecards, so he is reportedly extra motivated to be victorious when he fights for the vacant WBF world title at his natural weight on April 2.

“I think this is going to be an amazing fight”, said WBF President Howard Goldberg. “Mhlongo has told me that he plans to take things out of the judges hands, and go all-out for the knockout. It makes no difference to him that the fight is in his opponents home-town, a knockout is a knockout anywhere on the globe.”

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Bejaran (35) has only fought in his birth-country once as a professional. He started his career in the United States, winning his first nine outings in “The land of opportunity”. In 2010 he relocated to Germany, where he has now boxed sixteen straight times.

“Bejaran is a fantastic fighter”, opines Goldberg. His style and the style of Mhlongo will mesh very well, and I really have a hard time imagining that this will not be an amazing fight. I just have a feeling that the punters will get fantastic value for money in Hamburg.”

Headlining a Sunday afternoon show, the Rafael “Karibik Tiger” Bejeran vs. Nkululeko “Bulldog” Mhlongo WBF World title fight will be preceded by a well-matched undercard involving local talent. If the ring-monikers are anything to go by, no one will go silently into the night.