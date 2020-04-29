Behind closed doors professional boxing event on May 23 in Mexico

Former Junior Middleweight Champion of the World, ‘King’ Carlos Molina and King Carlos Promotions in association with Roy Jones Jr. Promotions presents an evening of world class professional boxing on Saturday, May 23 from Patzcuaro, Michoacán, Mexico.

The unique ‘behind closed doors’ five-bout event will be streamed LIVE on the YouTube and Facebook pages operated by King Carlos Promotions starting at 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST.

“I’m very excited to promote and fight on this event in Patzcuaro,” said Molina. “This is the seventh event my promotional company has presented except this time there won’t be any fans in attendance. We’re working with the local commission and taking very strict medical precautions far beyond the typical boxing event to ensure the safety of the fighters, their teams and the event production staff.”

Formerly the holder of the IBF Junior Super Welterweight World Title, Molina, sporting a record of 31-11-2 with ten knockouts will face Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico in the ten-round junior middleweight main event. The 36-year-old Molina is now in his 17th year as a professional. A winner of three of his last four bouts, Molina hits the ring following a tenth-round knockout of Nestor Garcia on February 14, 2020 in Patzcuaro, Mexico.

Among the victories on Molina’s ledger include wins over Cory Spinks, Ishe Smith and Kermit Cintron. He also fought to draws with Erislandy Lara and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Munoz has been a professional for sixteen years including battles with notables; Maciej Sulecki, Vanes Martirosyan, John Duddy, Bronco McKart, Carson Jones and Joey Gilbert.

Co-featured will be an eight-rounder between Eric ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Walker, (20-2, 9 KOs), of Plaquemine, LA and Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico. Walker is on a three-fight winning streak, most recently winning an eight-round decision over Damian Ezequiel Bonelli on December 7, 2019 in Dearborn, MI. In 2018, Walker won three bouts in the 2018 reboot of The Contender series, losing only to the eventual champion Brandon Adams.

In a special attraction battle, top undefeated middleweight prospect Shady Gamhour, (12-0, 9 KOs), of Pensacola, FL via Broby, Sweden clashes with Mexican battle-tested veteran Juan Sergio ‘El Castor’ Torres Perez, (7-9, 6 KOs), of Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. Gamhour will be making his first start of 2020 following two big wins last year. On July 20, 2019, Gamhour travelled to Gelendzhik, Russia where he stopped Temirian Raimkulov in the seventh round. Following up on October 18, 2019, Gamhour knocked out Joshua Weems in the fourth round in Columbus, OH.

Heavyweights will see action in a scheduled eight rounder as undefeated Russian prospect Rashid Akzhigitov, (10-0-1, 7 KOs), now fighting out of Pensacola, FL faces Hugo ‘Tremendo’ Lomeli, (21-15-1, 15 KOs), of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Rounding out the card, super welterweight veteran Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila, (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico will face an opponent to be announced in an eight-rounder.