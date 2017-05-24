Becerra Decisions Martinez with Dominating Performance

Santa Ana Native Overwhelms “El Arcángel” in Main Event at Boxing Gala

Thousand Palms, CA — In Liveco Boxing’s return to the Coachella Valley, Maximiliano “The General” Becerra powered his way to an eight-round decision over Martin Angel Martinez on Saturday to highlight the second Palm Springs Boxing Gala.

Becerra relied on his jab and his length to take command early and keep the frustrated Martinez at bay. “It was a great win for me,” Becerra said. “The guy was more experienced, so I feel I learned a lot in this fight and I’m ready to keep progressing.”





Santa Ana’s Becerra (12-2-2, 7KOs) won every round and fended off any of Martinez’ (17-11-1, 11KOs) challenges in front of an enthusiastic crowd filling the hotel’s ballroom. With this win, Becerra stands poised to enter the USBA and NABA world rankings.

“Max had his opponent running pretty much the entire fight,” said his manager, Charles Bosecker. “He really lived up to his nickname, ‘The General,’ in the ring.”

Ron Sanderson, Liveco Boxing’s founder said, “Max did everything we could ask for in a main event. We are excited for this win and are looking forward to bringing him to a higher level of competition.”

The second Boxing Gala in a series of Liveco’s Palm Springs events delivered plenty of drama with upsets and surprises up and down the card.

California fighters dominated the evening’s performances for Liveco, but it was Tajikistan’s Anvar Yunusov (1-0), the former Olympian flag bearer, who stamped his signature in the desert. Making his pro debut, Yunusov outpointed veteran Justin Savi (30-13-2, 20KOs) to earn his first win on American soil after a long amateur career. Yunusov demonstrated the technical acumen and discipline reminiscent of the former Soviet satellite country in outpointing the more experienced and heavier Savi.

Liveco prospects Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (4-2, 1KO) and David “Left Hook” Lopez (4-1, 3KOs), were unable to collect wins–both winding up on the wrong end of decisions. Super flyweight Andujo again electrified the crowd with an aggressive style and flurries of punches but was unable to outpoint Sergio Lopez (3-4-1), losing by majority decision in six rounds. Super lightweight Lopez battled an inspired Moris Rodriguez (6-9-1, 3KOs), dropping a four-rounder with a unanimous decision bringing an end to Lopez’ undefeated streak.





Relative newcomer George Acosta (2-0) from Whittier posted a unanimous decision over Antonio Cardona (0-1-1) in a solid four-round featherweight bout.

But it was Jacob Lerma, in his pro debut as a super bantamweight who ignited a large contingent of followers from his hometown of Thermal. Lerma plowed into Tyrone Wilis–also making his debut–in a back-and-forth first round. The second round saw Lerma take over and pelting the tiring Willis with a barrage of punches earning TKO. Lerma climbed the corner ropes after the referee stopped the fight. He beat his chest and screamed in excitement to the charged audience full of his supporters.

Sanderson added that the fight outcomes might not have favored the entire Liveco stable. “This is boxing,” he said. “Our guys worked hard and gave the fans a great show. We would have loved to win every match but this is sport. We saw some inspiring new talent and we’re thrilled for Max. Now we’ll sit down and get our guys ready for the Cornwall (Ontario) fight in June and get Max situated for his next step up.”

