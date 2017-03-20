BCB Promotions return to Walsall Football Club with a six-fight dinner show in May.

The show, ‘The Next Chapter’, is headlined by hometown hero, Luke Paddock (16-2), and sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall.





The Bloxwich super lightweight recently joined the BCB stable and is now managed by Errol Johnson whilst training out of his Wednesbury gym.

Paddock put in one of his most accomplished and composed performances last time out as he defeated teak-tough Pole, Lukasz Janik, at Walsall Town Hall. Janik, who has shared a ring with the likes of Jack Catterall and Robbie Davis Jr, proved a tough nut to crack but ‘Cool Hand’ boxed beautifully to record a shut-out points win.

He will be looking for another impressive performance as Johnson plots his next move.

Joining Paddock on the show, which takes place in the Stadium Suite on Friday, 5th May, are bantamweight duo Kyle Williams (4-0) and Humza Ali (debut).

Wolverhampton’s Williams warms up for his Midlands Area Super Flyweight clash with Brett Fidoe later this year with a six-rounder up at bantam whilst Brummie Ali makes his professional bow after a solid amateur career with Aston ABC.

West Bromwich welterweight, Tommy Loach (2-0), will be looking to make it a hat-trick of professional victories. The 24 year-old has defeated Ali Wyatt and Jerral Spencer to date and will be looking to make it three-in-a-row at the Banks’s Stadium.

Stoke cruiserweight, Luke Caci (1-0), and Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker (2-0), complete the card. Caci impressed on his pro debut in Stoke last month as he featured on Hatton Promotions’ ‘Time To Shine’ show at Fenton Manor. The 27 year-old recorded a points win over Andy Neylon. Parker returns to the Banks‘s Stadium after defeating Liam Richards there just last month.

Standard tickets for ‘Battleground’, priced at £30, are available by calling the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/