BCB Promotions return to Northampton next month

The Midlands-based boxing promotion company are hosting a seven fight card – ‘Friday Night Lights’ – at The Deco Theatre on Friday, 29th September.

BCB return to Northampton after a successful return in April.

The Felix Brothers – Dominic and Curtis – are once again in action.





37 year-old Dominic Felix made a promising start to his professional career with victory over Mitch Mitchell last time out. Dominic turned over a successful stint in the Queensbury Boxing League.

28 year-old Curtis Felix made it a hat-trick of victories on the same card back in April as he outpointed Rudolf Durica.

Fellow Northampton boxer – welterweight Jamie Spence – features. The 32 year-old beat Yaddollah Ghasemi at The Deco in his last outing and will be looking for a similar result this time around.

Northampton middleweight, Drew Brown, is also in action as looks to extend his unbeaten start to life in the paid ranks to six straight wins.





Northampton’s Nathan Reeve makes a welcome ring return. The 27 year-old hasn’t fought since he lost an English Flyweight Title fight to Louis Norman back in 20143. However, after a four-year sabbatical, Thunder is ready to make some noise in the pro ranks once again.

Northampton-born bantamweight, Ash ‘The Flash’ Lane returns to his hometown. Now based in Bristol, the former Midlands Area Champion will be looking to build on his recent hot streak that has seen him win three fights on the bounce, including the scalp of Paul Economides.

Undefeated Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, completes the bill as he looks to make it six consecutive victories since turning professional in December 2016.

Tickets for ‘Friday Night Lights’ are £30 standard unreserved seating (£40 on the door), £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07939 992 422.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco Abington, Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.