BCB Promotions return to Plymouth with a bang in November

‘Fireworks At The Hall’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on the afternoon of Sunday, 5th November, as the fireworks start early on fireworks night!

The event is again sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.





Popular Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, will once again be in action. ‘The Destroyer’ has twice successfully defended his British Challenge Title – against Andy Harris and Liam Richards – as he sets his sights on a Southern Area Title shot.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley and lightweight Louis Aitken.

Townley will be looking to bounce back from his Challenge Title defeat at the fists of Ibrar Riyaz last time out whilst Aitken will be looking to build on his impressive debut in May.

There’s another Battle of Devon as Exeter’s Faheem Khan, who out gunned Plymouth’s Ross Roberts last summer takes on Plymouth Cristian Hoskin-Gomez for a British Challenge Title.





Khan, who defeated Dylan Draper at the venue in July, will be looking to prove himself as the best welterweight in the region. Hoskin-Gomez though will have other ideas. The 22 year-old is 12 years Khan’s junior and is dropping down in weight in order to claim local bragging rights.

Launceston duo – welterweight, Wes ‘the fighting farmer’ Smith, and super lightweight Jordan Platt – are also in action. 25 year-old Smith will be loking to secure a third straight professional victory since turning professional a year ago whilst Platt, like Aitken, will be looking to build on his impressive May debut.

Torquay will also be well represented too as super middleweight pair, Nathan Halton, and debutant Zane Turner, complete the card. Halton, with a win and loss on his record so far, fights in Bristol next month before turning his attentions to 5th November. Turner turns over after a solid amateur career with Torbay ABC.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 1.00pm with boxing commencing at 2.00pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/