BCB Promotions boxing event in Birmingham on Friday: Pearce Determined

Daryl Pearce is determined to put a frustrating start to his pro career behind him when he returns to the ring this weekend.





Brummie Pearce, from Rednal, will be back in action with a home bout as part of a Friday fight night on March 15.

The 25-year-old features on BCB Promotions’ first bill of the year in Birmingham, at the H Suite in Edgbaston. The show has been titled ‘Fly Guys.’

The former unlicensed boxer had to wait a year before making his pro boxing debut last June, due to a licensing issue with the British Boxing Board of Control.





His paid now came at welterweight and he found the going tough early on against the durable Mohamed Mahmoud, but came through with a points victory.

Referee Kevin Parker raised his hand by a 39-37 score, winning three of the four rounds on the official’s card after a hard-fought contest.

His second contest was due to take place in September, but injury put paid to that appearance and kept him out for the rest of the year.

Another four-rounder will get his 2019 up and running, with a resilient attitude that Pearce believes will serve him well going forward.

He said: “It’s been disheartening, all of these things kept on happening to me and I was starting to wonder pro boxing was not meant to be.

“The accident I had was a freak one. I was on a motorbike, coming to a halt, and the back wheel slid forward, which made me start to veer off the back.

“To try and cushion my fall, I put my hand out and it snapped the ligament in my thumb. It’s an injury they call Gamekeeper’s Thumb.

“They had to operate and then I had my arm in a cast, then one on my thumb which, obviously, stopped me from training.

“It felt like I was going a bit downhill, but I’ve picked myself up and come back with the right attitude. My timing was off, at first, but everything has come back now.

“I’ve been sparring with Kane (Baker, Midlands lightweight champion) and he’s told me it’s all there, I just need to work on my fitness now, which will be there on fight night.

“I feel like I am on the up now, personally and professionally, the boxing is getting going again, I’m doing well at work and I’ve passed my drying test.

“I’m developing my stamina and I’ve been working on my core strength, which I’ve never done before, so I’m excited to see how it’s going to come together on March 15.”

The Midlands flyweight title will be contested in a battle of Birmingham at the top of the bill, when champion Ijaz Ahmed defends against Matt Windle.

Another area champion, the aforementioned area boss Kane Baker, engages in a keep-busy affair to get his 2019 up and running.

Baker, from Bartley Green, defeated Ishmael Ellis to win the vacant strap in December and now undertakes his 15th pro outing, looking for a 10th victory.

Jordan Clayton, of Solihull, appears for the 11th time as a pro as he continues his progression down to welter, with new coach Tom Chaney in his corner for a second time.

Clayton only boxed once in 2018, recording a points win over MJ Hall – forenames Matthew James – after nearly nine months out of the ring.

Super welterweight Mussab Abubaker, from Small Heath, returns to the venue where he made his pro debut in 2017 having scored another over-the-distance result since.

Super lightweight Brad Thomas, a protege of Frankie Gavin, could only draw on his bow in September and will want to go one better this time.

###

Matt Windle is confident of being crowned Midlands Area Flyweight Chamopion tomorrow evening.

Windle will be the first challenger to title holder Ijaz Ahmed in the main event of a Friday fight night on March 15.

They headline BCB Promotions’ first bill of the year in Birmingham, at the H Suite in Edgbaston. The show has been titled ‘Fly Guys.’

Ahmed’s moment of glory saw him vanquish Conor Blackshaw, a former English title challenger, on points in December.

The two battled to the final bell after 10 rounds, where Ahmed’s hand was raised by two rounds in a 97-95 call with referee Shaun Messer.

Windle looked on from ringside that Sunday afternoon and now steps up to go for the area crown in his eighth pro contest.

‘Matt Man’ is a professional poet by day and boxer by night. His way of words earned him the title of Birmingham’s Young Poet Laureate in 2007 and 2008.

The 28-year-old is now determined to land further honours in boxing, having recorded five wins, a draw and one loss so far in the paid ranks, having seen the distance each time.

One of those successes came against Blackshaw, too, on a run that saw him record four straight victories before a setback.

Ahmed, aged 25 has five wins from outings but also the one loss on his ledger, with both downed by Brett Fidoe. The titleist is also still searching for his maiden TKO.

Windle has completed eight rounds before, but could only draw with Pablo Narvaez for a British Challenge bauble that took place up at featherweight.

The poet with punch has since got back to winning ways with a decision over Anwar Alfadli and is confident he’ll be at his best when opportunity knocks.

Windle said: “I’ve been eight rounds and I’ve won another once since then. That’s over the past 12 months, I feel that I’m ready for this.

“I was disappointed not to win the eight-rounder, because I thought I’d done enough. I could only pick out two rounds where he had a bit of success.

“I was the one in control, catching him with counter punches, but I will admit that I didn’t want to get too mixed up with him, because there was a weight difference between us.

“My opponent got changed and he was coming in heavier, on the night it was actually announced as a featherweight contest.

“I was 8st 3lb on fight week so he was, obviously, bigger than me. I couldn’t afford to lose, but I never thought I was in any danger of that.

“I was coming back off a loss, after 14 months out with an injury. I tore a muscle in my back, which took quite some time to recover from.

“I’ve only had the one defeat, as a pro, and I knew Fidoe was all wrong for me, at that time. I lost, but he hit me with his best shot and didn’t stop me, so I know my chin is there.

“I’ve made changes since then. I’ve got Spencer McCracken as my coach and we’ve sorted out a few things in the gym.

“I wanted Blackshaw for the Midlands title, too, but it went to Ijaz and now he’s the champion. It’s a local derby between us and a good one to make.

“I’m happy to take on Ijaz, otherwise I’d have tried to get Bradshaw for the Midlands at super fly, which is currently vacant. If I didn’t feel like I could do it, I’d have taken another route.

“I was there to watch Ijaz versus Blackshaw and they showed flyweights can be exciting to watch. Ijaz was fit and threw a lot of punches, but I didn’t see anything that scared me.

“I’ve beaten Blackshaw and in a more convincing manner than Ijaz did. I only dropped a round, although it was over six and not 10 for the title.

“I’ll be at the top of my game and I’m coming to take that belt off him. Birmingham is my stomping ground and I’m not going to be denied.”

###

Ijaz Ahmed reckons he’ll take Matt Windle “to school” when they clash for the Midlands flyweight title tomorrow.

Ahmed makes his first defence against fellow Brummie Windle in the main event of a Friday fight night on March 15.

They headline BCB Promotions’ first bill of the year in Birmingham, at the H Suite in Edgbaston. The show has been titled ‘Fly Guys.’

Ahmed’s moment of glory saw him vanquish Conor Blackshaw, a former English title challenger, on points in December.

The two battled to the final bell, where Ahmed’s hand was raised by two rounds in a 97-95 call with referee Shaun Messer.

‘Jazzy’ now puts up the honours he claimed there against Windle, who has five wins from seven pro affairs, with a draw and one defeat also on his record.

Ahmed has five wins from six contests but also the one setback on his ledger, with both losing to Brett Fidoe. Both are still searching for their maiden TKO.

The reigning champion, only the third area titleist at the weight, is of the opinion his experience against Blackshaw gives him the edge, though.

Windle has completed eight rounds before, but could only draw with Pablo Narvaez for a British Challenge bauble that took place up at featherweight.

Ahmed said: “I want to be as busy as possible, I wasn’t actively looking to defend the belt but if someone wants to challenge me, then bring it on.

“It’s another win for me to get on my record, against a good opponent, and to show that I’m a fighting champion. There’s a job to be done and I’m all business.

“Everyone enjoyed my title win, it was toe-to-toe for a lot of the 10 rounds but I had too much for him. I put in the better work, hit the cleaner punches and was more skilful.

“My determination got me over the line, too, but he didn’t really trouble me. I was the better man, in all areas, when it mattered.

“I’ve still got that confidence to take me forward. No matter what Matt Windle brings, I’ve got full confidence that I’ll take him to school.

“I think I’m a lot stronger than he is and I’ve already proved that I can do the distance, without fading. I’m likely to have the better stamina.

“I know that I’ve got to beat this guy if I want to move on to the next level. I’m focussed on a performance that will do just that on March 15.”