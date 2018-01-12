BCB Promotions are back in Plymouth in 2018

‘No Love Lost’ takes place at Plymouth Guildhall on Friday, 9th February and features a host of Devon’s most popular fighters.

The show is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.





Plymouth lightweight and fans’ favourite, Des Newton, will once again be in action as he homes in on major titles in 2018.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley, lightweight Louis Aitken and super welterweight, Jack Bellingham.

Torquay amateur star, Zane Turner, turn pro at light heavyweight.

Launceston duo – welterweight, Wes ‘the fighting farmer’ Smith, – and super lightweight, Jordan Platt completes the card.

Tickets are £35 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.





The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/