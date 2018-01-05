BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series: The Super Featherweights draw took place before Christmas.

Eight Midlands boxers will compete over three nights but there can only be one winner who will be crowned the Midlands Area Super Featherweight Champion!





The quarter finals will take place at Walsall Football Club on Saturday, 10th February 2018. There will be four fights of 6 x 3 minute rounds. The semi-finals and final will take place later in 2018 at such time that current champion, Leon Woodstock, will have vacated his crown.

The draw brought up four intriguing contests.

Will it be repeat or revenge as Old Hill’s Manny Zaber (10-1) and Tamworth’s Josh Baillie (5-4) meet again? The pair met in November 2016 withZaber forced to retire with a nasty cut.

There’s an all Birmingham Derby as Paul Holt (6-6) takes on Kane Baker (5-2). Holt, who retired before Christmas, is back on the boxing beat and hoping to dispatch of fellow Brummie, Baker, who will be stepping down to super featherweight for the first time in his career.

Chasetown’s Luke Jones (4-1-1) steps in with West Bromwich’s Jack Summers (3-2) whilst Jon Pegg managed duo, Tamworth’s Louis Fielding (7-4), and Derby’s Indi Sangha (7-0) complete the quarter final draw.





Tickets are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased from Friday by calling 01922 651 414.