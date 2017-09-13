BBC Radio 5 Live Secure Radio Rights To Broadcast Parker V Fury

Hennessy Sports is delighted to announce that BBC Radio 5 Live has acquired the exclusive live radio rights for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship title fight between Joe Parker and Hughie Fury.

Parker, the undefeated WBO World Champion from New Zealand, makes the second defence of his title against Fury, the unbeaten and WBO mandatory challenger, at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 23rd September.





Promoter Mick Hennessy said: “I’m thrilled that BBC Radio 5 Live has secured the radio rights to the WBO World Heavyweight Championship between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury, and will be broadcasting live from ringside at the Manchester Arena.

“Their expert commentary team and experienced producers will provide excellent coverage for the listeners, and their passion, unique sound and style will deliver an unforgettable presentation in what will be a thrilling night of action.”

“This is by far the best heavyweight world title fight in the division right now between two young, undefeated and world class fighters, a champion and challenger who will put it all on the line in a real 50/50 fight and it doesn’t get any better than that,”

Ben Gallop, Head Radio and Digital for BBC Sport, said: “I am delighted that BBC Radio 5 Live will be broadcasting live radio commentary of Parker v Fury later this month. This WBO World Heavyweight Championship title fight is an exciting proposition and 5 Live’s exclusive blow-by-blow commentary will ensure fans won’t miss a moment of the action.”





Parker v Fury, Saturday 23rd September, BBC Radio 5 Live