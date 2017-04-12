BBC One announces Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko

This exclusive documentary brings a rare insight into a young fighter’s rise to the very pinnacle of boxing’s most prestigious division.

BBC One will reveal an Anthony Joshua previously unseen by the public with unprecedented access to his dressing room, hotels, at home and in training before and after fights, starting with his clash against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte almost two years ago.





As he continues to ward off competition, viewers will be privy to the preparation for his imminent encounter with Klitschko – a defining fight on Joshua’s journey towards heavyweight unification. And there’s real jeopardy: this is Anthony Joshua’s biggest test yet.

Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning and Events, says: ‘ This revealing documentary shares the untold story of the commitment it takes to become the very best. Anthony Joshua has granted BBC One viewers unparalleled access into his life, training and pre-fight prep. ‘

Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko is made by Goalhanger films for BBC One.

Tony Pastor, Executive Producer, Goalhanger films said: “We’ve spent two years filming with Anthony and it’s been a brilliant insight into the life of a modern sportsman as he masters his trade. When we first discussed this project with him he was a long way from being world champion, but meeting Anthony, and watching those early fights, convinced me he was going to become a superstar and we wanted to film his progress to the top.’’

The one-off 60 minute film, Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko will be shown on BBC One on Tuesday 25th April at 10:45pm.