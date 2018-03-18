Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti notched easily the most impressive victory of his young career, handing Ray Lampkin, Jr. his first loss in the main event of Battle at the Boat 115 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on Saturday.





Cabrera Mioletti improved to 11-0 by knocking out Lampkin (10-1) in the second round of their scheduled 10-round super featherweight bout.

Cabrera Mioletti controlled the pace of the fight from the opening bell, beating his opponent to the punch and showcasing his power on a number of occasions.

Cabrera Mioletti floored Lampkin late in the second round with a right. Lampkin was able to get back to his feet, but stumbled badly after the referee checked on him, leading to the fight being called.

Middleweight Walter Wright (16-4-0, 8 KOs) defeated Eduardo Torres (2-2-1) in the semi main event. Wright dominated the fight before Torres’ corner stoped the bout following the end of the fifth round.

Cris Reyes proved to be one of the highlights on the undercard with his first-round victory over Nicholas Credit. Reyes (2-0) knocked Credit down twice in opening round of their 135-pound bout, the second time forcing the referee to wave off the contest at 2:08.





Battle at the Boat 115 got off to a lightning-quick start, seeing the first two contests end in first-round knockouts.

Juan Gomez, a 127-pounder making his professional debut, needed just 2:38 to put away Benjamin Amezquita by TKO.

Jorge Linares continued the power trend by knocking out Nichoulas Briannies in just 32 seconds in a 140-pound bout. Linares improved his record to 3-1 with all three of his victories coming by KO.

Also on the undercard, Isaiah Najera (4-2) defeated Marcos Flores by unanimous decision (40-37, 39-38, 39-37) in a matchup of 121 pounders.

Battle at the Boat 115 Results





Battle at the Boat 115 Results

Saturday, March 17, 2018

10 Round Main Event – Super Featherweights

Giovanni Mioletti Cabrera (130.6) vs. Ray Lampkin, Jr. (128.5)

6 Round Semi-Main Event

155 pounds: Walter Wright (16-4-0, 8 KOs) d. Eduardo Torres (2-2-1, KO), TKO (corner stoppage, 5th, 3:00)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

121 pounds: Isaiah Najera (4-2-0) d. Marcos Flores (1-1-0), UD (40-37, 39-38, 39-37)

135 pounds: Cris Reyes (2-0-0, KO) d. Nicholas Credit (0-1-0), TKO (1st round, 2:08)

127 pounds: Juan Gomez (1-0-0, KO) d. Benjamin Amezquita (0-2-0), TKO (1st round, 2:38)

140 pounds: Jorge Linares (3-1-0, 3 KOs) d. Nicholaus Briannies (1-8-0), KO (1st round, :32)