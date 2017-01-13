Liveco Boxing Announces February 11th Fight Card

Tony “Lightning” Luis is poised to make his mark on the world stage with only Chilean powerhouse Oscar Bravo (23-6, 10 KOs) standing in his way. In Liveco Boxing’s first event of the year, “Lightning” Luis will get his chance to continue his winning streak at the Palm Springs Boxing Gala on February 11 in Palm Springs, CA.





Luis (22-3, 7 KOs) will headline an evening of eight professional bouts in the elegant and intimate Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel. Luis has been spectacular in victory, dominating opponents since a disputed decision loss against Derry Matthews for the WBA lightweight interim title in the UK. Luis is looking to cement his place as a contender on the world-wide stage against Bravo in what promises to be a slugfest.

In this must-win fight, Luis will be showcasing his speed and boxing ability against “La Maquina”, a seasoned veteran who has only lost to the best and who went toe-to-toe with rising superstar Felix Verdejo in 2014. Luis is itching to prove he can do what Bravo couldn’t do: stop Verdejo. But first, he must show the world that he can get past the rugged Bravo in the cozy confines of the Coachella Valley setting.

“Liveco is excited about bringing such a high-quality boxing to Palm Springs,” says Liveco founder Ron Sanderson. “Our boxers get the opportunity to showcase their skills in strategic matches while providing an evening of sports and entertainment to the local market. These fighters are the next generation of champions and the public gets to witness their talent in the ring in an exciting and unique venue.”

In other bouts, fans will be treated to rising stars Eric “El Gallo de Oro” Altamirano, Larry Gleeson, Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux, Maximiliano “The General” Becerra, Larry Gleeson, Marco Magdaleno, Jesus Ibarra Sanchez and David “Left Hook” Lopez.

With only three bouts behind him, the young welterweight Lopez has dazzled crowds with his left hook, plowing through all three opponents he’s faced; two by knockout. Lopez, a Pomona, CA welterweight, brings devastating stopping power inside the ropes and sees no reason he won’t continue mowing down the competition.

Altamirano (8-0 6 KOs) will look to keep his record sparkling as the Fresno native seeks to add a seventh crushing knockout in his brief lightweight career. The rugged and relentless “El Gallo” destroys opponents in the ring, never relenting and never letting them breathe says his manager Gary Sullenger. “I just want to go forward,” Altamirano says. “I just want to take people out of the ring.”

Hayward, CA native Maximiliano “The General” Becerra, who has never wanted anything else other than to be world champ, will bring his passion and toughness inside the ropes for the first time in Palm Springs. Becerra (10-2, 7 KOs) who was signed by Liveco in January, says “I’ve always been by myself. Now that I’ve got a team behind me, I’m ready to show the world what I can do.”

New York native Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux and Ireland’s Larry Fryers will bring their promising careers into Palm Springs for the first time as well. Young and dangerous, Fryers and Robidoux are guided by boxing legend Bob Miller, and are poised to raise their gloves again at the Palm Springs Boxing Gala. Splitting time training in Mike Tyson’s old gym and under the guidance of Jorge Luis, they add further international flavor to the evening. Both fighters stand hungry for more action after notching impressive debut wins.

Staged in a unique hotel ballroom setting at the Renaissance Hotel, tables will be arranged banquet-style for the event. Seating at 32 dinner-style tables will be offered, along with 300 single seats surrounding the ring. The Palm Springs Boxing Gala offers casual dining packages, creating the ultimate night-on-the-town experience. There will not be a bad seat in the house to catch the action.

Ticket prices will range from single seating to table arrangements and can be purchased at https://www.livecoboxing.com/upcoming-events/. The event starts at 8 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on February 11th. A variety of meal and snack packages are included based on ticket level as well as a cash bar. All ticket holders must be 21+ older to attend.

The Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel is located at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains in Coachella Valley.

