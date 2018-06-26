Bashanov vows to show fighter’s heart on August 25

Adam ‘The Wolf’ Bashanov (1-2) is back on August 25 in a six-round super middleweight contest against Petr Chmelik (3-4-1, 1 KO) at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.





The 25 year-old boxes on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight title fight versus Mexico’s Yessica Munoz, and returns following a hard-fought sixth-round knockout loss to German Nick Hannig at the same arena in March.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight,” says the Danish boxer.

“I was a little bit sick for my last fight and that’s why I didn’t deliver as I usually do. People who know me could see that. So don’t call it a comeback, I’ve been here for years.

“I’ve not been down after the defeat. You cannot not allow it to break you mentally. I’ve boxed 110 matches as an amateur and have never been stopped. Now, I’ve been tested, but I must go on”





Bashanov intends to put this defeat behind him as he fights for the second time in Struer, the town where he spent his childhood and was frist introduced to boxing, and where, despite moving to Vejle in recent years, he still considers to be home.

“It’s great to be able to box at home in Struer again,” he says.

“Of course, it can also be difficult as expectations create a pressure. But this time I promise to live up to expectations. In Struer, people respect a fighter’s heart, and I promise to show my heart and give everything I have to prove I’m back on August 25!”

Bashanov is confident the event’s other home fighter Dina Thorslund can also live up to expectations when she challenges Yessica Munoz for the vacant WBO World title.





“I’m sure Dina wins,” he says. “I don’t think anyone in the world can beat her. She’s going to be world champion for many years!”

Tickets for the WBO World Super Bantamweight Championship contest between Dina Thorslund and Yessica Munoz on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park are on sale now and available via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.