Barry Tompkins chimes in on world-ranked light heavyweight Mike Lee

When WBO number-3 ranked light heavyweight contender Mike Lee (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Jose Hernandez (19-3-1, 9 KOs) this Friday night at The Allstate Arena in Chicago. The card will be broadcast live on CBS Spots Network (9 PM ET) with an all-star announce team of International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins and renowned Teddy Atlas.





Tompkins, who has been calling the biggest fights in the world for nearly 40 years, has seen his share of fighters, but not many with the versatility of a fighter who could be speaking to corporate America one day, and competing at a championship level in the ring…. the very next day.

“This fight will be a nice little test for Lee. This is something that he has been striving for a long time, and I will be happy to see him get that chance that he has been wanting. It is a real opportunity for him to show himself as one of the great fighters around,” said Tompkins.

Lee, who is one of a real select few that is able to give motivational speeches to Fortunate-500 companies, is a national spokesperson for major cooperation’s, and be a world class fighter all wrapped up in one.

Lee, who is holds a finance degree from Notre Dame, spends time and money for kids diagnosed with terminal cancer, so he is always fighting for a higher cause





“He is a very sellable guy whether he fights or not, and that’s the thing. He has the opportunity to be a real spokesman, not only for himself but for the sport of boxing in general. He is that in general He can really fill a room and he is excellent at dealing with all walks of life and all generations of people. I haven’t been around too many that can do that. “Sugar” Ray Leonard comes to mind who can do that. Leonard has a very galvanizing personality, and Mike has a lot of that in him. He is very good spokesperson for the sport.”

With a win on Friday night, Lee could be just a fight or two away for fighting for a coveted world championship.

“I know that is something he has looked forward to. I am in favor of him getting an opportunity. His record says that he is worthy of an opportunity.”