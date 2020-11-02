Mario Barrios KO 6 Karl: Punch Stats, Photos – Boxing Results

MARIO BARRIOS: “It took a minute to get used to his pressure, he was very awkward. I eventually found my rhythm as the rounds started progressing.

“I’d give myself a B. I had a little trouble finding my jab because of his pressure. I thought I was slipping his shots well and finding my shots up the middle.

“He was throwing with bad intentions. He landed some punches. But there wasn’t anything that hurt me or that threw me off.

“I’m very excited by the outcome of this fight. It’s an honor to be the first fighter from San Antonio to defend his world title.

“I’m in the sport to give fans exciting fights. A fight with Regis Prograis would be huge. That’s a fight that’s very likely to happen.

“I didn’t feel any ring rust tonight. I was just being patient and I was ready for a 12 round fight. I was just taking my time, picking my spots and avoiding his wild shots.

“I’m one of the stronger fighters at 140. I showed I carried my power for 12 rounds against Batyr Akhemdov. I think the rest of the division should take notice of that.

“Part of my style is attacking the body. I’ve always been a fan of body shots. They really pay off in the 12 round fights in the middle and late rounds. I knew Ryan’s style and I knew I had to slow him down so he wouldn’t be so rough for 12 rounds.

“This fight is for everybody who came out here in San Antonio tonight. I told them we’d get this first title defense, and I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“I’ve known Ryan a long time. I knew he was going to come hard at me, but I also knew that it was his only chance. I was just being patient and picking my shots. I started to really land them and got him out of there.

“I was ready to go a hard 12 rounds, but my patience helped me get him out of there. I listened to what Virgil was telling me in the corner. It was great to get the job done here at home

“Virgil has meant so much to me. He’s more than a coach to me. He’s a mentor and like a part of my family.”

Ryan Karl:

“I feel fine. Hard hit that I got hit with. It was a tough fight, good fight, close fight I felt like. Good headbutt, bleeding pretty good but overall I feel fine. I’m not a sore loser. I come to fight, that’s what I expected was a fight. And so congrats to Mario on the win. We’ll move on from here.

“I wish the referee never would’ve stopped it. That’s how I feel about fights. I felt like I wanted to fight, I wanted a chance to get up and continue. But it is what it is. That’s his job, he has his and I have mine. And we obviously have different mindsets, because I’m the one fighting. But of course, like I said I would always like to continue if I have a chance.

“He’s a good fighter. He beat me. I felt like if I would’ve had more rounds it could’ve been different, but he’s a very good fighter and I take nothing from him.

“Hopefully another shot is next. That’s really all I want. I’m game and I’m here to fight.”