Barrientes twins talk about sparring with Gervonta Davis

Twin boxing phenoms Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (3-0, 3 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrietes (3-0, 3 KOs) detailed their recent sparring sessions with three-time, two-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) as they prepare for their televised debuts this Saturday, October 3 in FS1 PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The two Las Vegas-natives shared several sparring sessions with Davis ahead of the Baltimore native’s showdown against four-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz. Both fighters have been asked to come back and continue their development and continue sparring with Davis after their fight this Saturday.

FS1 PBC Fight Night begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by unbeaten featherweight contender Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo taking on hard-hitting Rigoberto Hermosillo in a 10-round showdown. Also featured is top welterweight prospect Paul Kroll squaring off against rising prospect Luke Santamaria in the 10-round co-main event.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will occur without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater, an AEG venue in downtown Los Angeles.

Ángel will battle Fernando Ibarra in a six-round featherweight attraction, while Chávez will face Ivan Varela and a six-round featherweight bout. Here is what the brothers had to say about the valuable experience they gained from sharing the ring with Davis:

CHAVEZ:

“The experience has been crazy. Gervonta Davis is a world champion and to have the privilege to share the ring with him is simply amazing; I’m very thankful. Tank has years of experience, knowledge, and great skills, all of the ingredients a great fighter requires. It’s a great feeling knowing we held out own with him, especially after seeing him stop top-level welterweights.”

“I think this experience is great for my career. Just knowing that I could share the ring with Tank and learn from the best is great for my confidence. I am ready to see where this experience takes me. I am always training to get to that next level. Sparring Davis has definitely helped us get there. So far, this has been a huge accomplishment. This experience has given my brother and me great exposure, being that we performed exceptionally in front of Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellerbe. It’s helped put our name out there. Sharing the ring with a champ and learning a different fighting style, it can’t get better than that.”

“I am always trying to find things to work on and get better at. We’re both learning from each other; I find different ways to get in and not get hit. Tank is more of a brawler, and I’m more of a boxer because I’m longer. I feel like I’ve already learned a lot from sparring him. One of the main things I’ve been working on is keeping my distance and trying not to get hit with big punches.”

“It’s been a great experience having Floyd watching us spar his fighter. Being able to showcase my talents in front of a boxing legend has been a ride in itself. He’s going against us; he’s basically watching us spar against his fighter. It does get a little nerve-wracking, walking into Floyd’s gym, because you know you’re walking into a doghouse, where only the strong survive. I remember to stick to the game plan and stay composed. It’s great exposure just to let people know we were in there with one of the best fighters in the world right now, and we are holding our own.”

ANGEL:

“I think this is a great for us! Sparring Tank has been a great experience. He’s one of the best fighters in boxing. Davis does many things that you’re not comfortable with, but he definitely helps me stay on my toes. He’s fast and strong. This experience is helping me stay disciplined and focused on doing what I gotta do. Learning from him has been really beneficial to our boxing development.”

“We both learn off each other. Not everybody’s on that world champion level like him. So, we’re learning a lot of new things. I’m learning how to stay calm, stay disciplined, keep my distance, stick to my game plan, and do what I do best. Tank is a great fighter, and you gotta stay focused and not fall for his veteran tricks.”

“This experience is going to be great for us. No one that we are fighting soon is going to be on Tank’s level. So, the experience is great; we couldn’t ask for better work.”

“Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers. Having him in the gym watching us spar is really cool. Sparring in front of him and showcasing my talents has been a dream come true. He actually came up to us and gave us a couple of pointers. It’s a great feeling; he had good advice. Learning from the best after I sparred his fighter, you can’t beat that.”

“After this experience, I hope to take a little bit of everything I learn and apply it to my boxing game. I am just thankful to be able to share the ring with a champion like Gervonta Davis; he’s a great fighter.”

