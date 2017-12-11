Barrientes Twins From Pound-4-Pound Boxing Program Win Belts at 2017 USA Boxing Elite Youth National Championships

This past week, the “Pound-4-Pound” gym, Las Vegas’ # 1 amateur boxing program, sent eight members to the 2017 USA Boxing Elite Youth National Championships & Junior Open. The Barrientes twins, Chavez and Angel both qualified to represent Team USA in the Junior Division, by winning belts at the tournament. Angel Barrientes was voted most outstanding boxer of the tournament.

The five-day tournament, which took place in Salt Lake City, UT, at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center, had the best amateur boxers fighting to see who would triumph and represent Team USA.





“I’m very proud of our entire team who all fought hard and had tremendous success in this tournament,” said Pound-4-Pound head coach Richard Barrientes. “Although everyone didn’t come home with a belt, they all gave it their best, and gained a lot of experience. Angel and Chavez were outstanding, winning belts in their divisions. We competed against the best amateur boxers in the USA and held our own. Words can’t describe how happy I am with everyone’s performance.