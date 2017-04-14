Barrera vs. Parker Weigh-in Official Weights

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker Weigh-In

Weights and Photos

Click Here for Photos – See Inside for Credit

Sullivan Barrera Paul “Pay Per View” Parker

Guantanamo, Cuba Toledo, Ohio

18-1, 13 KOs 8-1, 4 KOs

Weight: 178, Trunks: Red/Blue Weight: 177, Trunks: BLK/SLV





Vaughn Alexander Andres Calixto

St. Louis, Missouri Delicias, Mexico

7-0, 5 KOs 14-3, 9 KOs

Weight: 162, Trunks: BLK Weight: 160.5, Trunks: WHT/BLK

Juan Goode Cassius Chaney

Detroit, Michigan New London, Connecticut

8-4, 6 KOs 9-0, 5 KOs

Weight: 256, Trunks: BLK Weight: 245, Trunks: Green/GLD

Madiyar Ashkeyev Shawn Cameron

Kazakhstan Brooklyn, New York

7-0, 3 KOs 10-2, 5 KOs

Weight: 154, Trunks: Baby Blue Weight: 153, Trunks: Green Camo

Enriko Gogokhia Bryan Goldsby

Georgia Macon, Georgia

3-0, 1 KO 4-2

Weight: 148.5, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 147.5, Trunks: SLV/BLK

Meiirim Nursultanov Javier Olvera

Kazakhstan Agua Prieta, Mexico

1-0 1-0, 1 KO

Weight: 160, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 159.5, Trunks: Blue/WHT

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with the ten-round middleweight match-up between Vaughn Alexander and Andres Calixto Rey. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.