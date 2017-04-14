Boxing News 24/7


Barrera vs. Parker Weigh-in Official Weights

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker Weigh-In
Weights and Photos

Sullivan Barrera Paul “Pay Per View” Parker
Guantanamo, Cuba Toledo, Ohio
18-1, 13 KOs 8-1, 4 KOs
Weight: 178, Trunks: Red/Blue Weight: 177, Trunks: BLK/SLV


Vaughn Alexander Andres Calixto
St. Louis, Missouri Delicias, Mexico
7-0, 5 KOs 14-3, 9 KOs
Weight: 162, Trunks: BLK Weight: 160.5, Trunks: WHT/BLK

Juan Goode Cassius Chaney
Detroit, Michigan New London, Connecticut
8-4, 6 KOs 9-0, 5 KOs
Weight: 256, Trunks: BLK Weight: 245, Trunks: Green/GLD

Madiyar Ashkeyev Shawn Cameron
Kazakhstan Brooklyn, New York
7-0, 3 KOs 10-2, 5 KOs
Weight: 154, Trunks: Baby Blue Weight: 153, Trunks: Green Camo

Enriko Gogokhia Bryan Goldsby
Georgia Macon, Georgia
3-0, 1 KO 4-2
Weight: 148.5, Trunks: BLK/Red Weight: 147.5, Trunks: SLV/BLK

Meiirim Nursultanov Javier Olvera
Kazakhstan Agua Prieta, Mexico
1-0 1-0, 1 KO
Weight: 160, Trunks: WHT/Red Weight: 159.5, Trunks: Blue/WHT

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with the ten-round middleweight match-up between Vaughn Alexander and Andres Calixto Rey. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.

